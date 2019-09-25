The case of the vanishing gecko

The title reads like a novel from a popular series on a fifth grade reading list, but this is a true tale about Bill, a leopard gecko who is a member of Wendy White’s science class at Philip Simmons Middle School.

Bill is a striking bright yellow gecko with black markings and is about nine inches long. Fifth grader Braelyn McBride described him as a reserved lizard that isn’t a fan of climbing, but enjoys crawling and hiding in dark places in his terrarium. During the first week of school, White received him as a gift from a colleague and set up his new home in the science lab.

“The kids were very intrigued by him from day one,” said White, “and we even have a feeding schedule set up for him, so that every student gets to feed and hold him during one week this year.”

Students are also able to sign up to care for Bill during school holidays.

On Sept. 10, Bill’s big adventure began, as he escaped while sequestered during a cage cleaning. The students were heartbroken and Ms. White desperately searched every nook and cranny in the classroom, cleaning out cabinets and closets. Students monitored three hours of the hallway security camera footage to catch a glimpse of his escape…no Bill to be seen.

“I decided to use it as a teachable moment,” White said. “We have been learning about the engineering design process in class, so I decided to make this a real world problem solving activity.”

By activating the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics) principles that the school infuses into it’s curriculum, she challenged the students to design and create prototypes of “gecko traps” using materials like Styrofoam trays, cardboard boxes, straws, tape, plastic containers and bottles, different-sized lids, and anything else in the classroom recycled collection.

The students worked in small groups and began creating their traps using STEAM skills. They thought about ways to design a container that would allow Bill to enter in without escaping again. They also considered his personality and wanted to create an environment with areas where he could hide and feel comfortable.

Student Jaydon Camp explained his group’s design process: “We were using STEM skills like engineers, so we drew a sketch, built the trap, tested it, and then put it in a place where we thought we could catch the gecko.”

“A couple of days before he escaped, we learned about the engineering design process, where you talk about your ideas, make a sketch, use provided materials, and then you make it,” added teammate Jasper Seig.

Reagan Williams, another student in the class, said that creating an inviting space was a key factor.

“We had to make sure the environment was right for him and the trap didn’t have openings where he could crawl back out.”

The traps were constructed and put into place on Thursday afternoon.

“I put mealworms in every single trap and went home thinking, it would be really cool if this works, but he is gone,” said White. “At least we tried, and every student helped.”

When Friday morning arrived, Ms. White checked the traps…and Bill was back! Ava Wolf, Olivia Cole, and Nevaeh Newingham designed the winning trap -- dark, cave-like, and stocked with food, all of which Bill found irresistible. The trap was made from a shallow pizza box with a cardboard ramp leading in, Styrofoam walls to prevent an escape, and a juice lid chute on the top that allowed the girls to drop mealworms into a feeding dish. The team sketched their design but made revisions based on research about geckos and their ability to jump. They secured the pizza box so it would remain closed and narrow to prevent a second escape. The class was ecstatic that they devised a successful solution as a team and kept their pet out of harm’s way.

Chances are, Wendy White’s classroom application of a STEAM lesson with a happy ending will always be remembered by her fifth graders.

“We created a solution to a real problem by working together and using our imagination,” she added. “I just can’t believe it!”