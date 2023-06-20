Celebrate the grand opening of the International African American Museum on June 24

The International African American Museum (IAAM) will celebrate its grand opening at a community dedication ceremony celebration at Marion Square on June 24 at 10 a.m. The event, presented by Boeing, will bring visitors, community, and celebrities together for a live simulcast of the private dedication ceremony taking place at the museum site that morning.

Charlamagne tha God, national radio host of The Breakfast and South Carolina native, will emcee the community gathering in Marion Square, which will feature remarks from Mayor John Tecklenburg and performances from local and regional talent. A genealogy marketplace to honor the longstanding connection between Barbados and South Carolina will round out the gathering.

In addition to the African American Songbook featuring a 12-piece band, a slate of performers, ranging from musicians to poets, includes:

• Amadou Kouyate, 150th generation of the Kouyate family of Manding Djeli (oral historians/musicians of West Africa)

• BeBe Winans, Gospel and R&B singer, radio host

• Candice Glover, R&B singer, actor

• DJ SCrib, Charleston-based DJ

• Jesse Nager, Broadway actor and singer

• Markus Amaker, Charleston Poet Laureate, Academy of American Poets

• Patti Austin, R&B, pop, and jazz singer/songwriter

• Patrice Covington, background singer for Oscar and Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson

• Ranky Tanky, Grammy award-winning, Charleston-based musical ensemble focused on jazz-influenced arrangements of traditional Gullah and Roots music

The Barbados Genealogy Marketplace will honor the long-established connection between Barbados and South Carolina and will highlight the multicultural backgrounds of Barbadians through food, games, documentaries, and more. Additionally, guests have the opportunity to research their ancestral family line.

Refreshments from Black-owned food trucks will be available onsite. The event is free and registration is not required.

The International African American Museum (IAAM) explores the history, culture, and impact of the African American journey on Charleston, on the nation, and on the world, shining light and sharing stories of the diverse journeys, origin, and achievements of descendants of the African Diaspora. Across 11 galleries and a memorial garden with art, objects, artifacts, and multimedia interaction, IAAM is a champion of authentic, empathetic storytelling of American history. As a result, the museum will stand as one of the nation’s newest platforms for the disruption of institutionalized racism as it evolves today. The mission of IAAM is to honor the untold stories of the African American journey at the historically sacred site of Gadsden’s Wharf and beyond. For more information, visit iaamuseum.org or call 843-872-5352.