Celebrate July 3rd & 4th on Daniel Island

Celebrate our country, our freedom, and our nation’s birthday by making Daniel Island the most patriotic town in America.

The Daniel Island POA, along with the Exchange Club of Daniel Island, the Rotary Club of Daniel Island and our residents, will turn our beautiful town into a sea of RED, WHITE and BLUE in the coming weeks. To help us become the “Most Patriotic Town in America,” all residents and businesses on the Island are encouraged to fly an American flag from Saturday, June 24 to Saturday, July 8 and to decorate their homes and storefronts with red, white & blue bunting, wreaths, flags, and other patriotic symbols.

From June 24 through July 8 a “Field of Honor” will be on display on River Landing Drive between Seven Farms Drive and Children’s Park. This display of 500 American Flags will celebrate and honor our military members and first responders, both current and past. Walk through the Honor Field, read the names on the flag poles, and say “thanks” to all those who protect our freedom and our lives. If you would like to honor a past or present veteran or first responder, you can order your flag by going to www.facebook.com\diexchange\. The Exchange Club will also put up flags at our Smythe Park venue.

Kick off your holiday with neighbors and friends on Monday, July 3 and join the parade! The Annual Daniel Island Patriotic Community Parade begins at 5 p.m. on Seven Farms Drive in front of Bishop England High School. Be sure to get in line early for the parade! Bikes, wagons, strollers, golf carts and walkers are welcome! Parade will end at Smythe Park. *Note new ending location this year.

Immediately following the parade, beginning at 6 p.m., there will be back to back lakeside concerts at Smythe Park as well as activities for the whole family in the park. The Charleston Community Band will hold their Stars & Stripes Fanfare Patriotic Concert from 6 -7 p.m., followed by the Andrew Thielen Big Band Orchestra– Contemporary Favorites and Patriotic Tunes, which will play from 7:15–10 p.m.

Bring your own picnic and cooler or make it easy on yourself and purchase from our onsite caterer, Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q.

A spectacular fireworks display over Smythe Lake will begin at 9:15 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a poolside celebration and cookout at Pierce Park Pool and Pavilion. Please arrive early for a good spot. Entertainment includes: Mark Lippard - high energy comedy, juggling, trick unicycling performance; Rick Hubbard and his “All American Kazoobie Show”; Paul Molinaro - pool games. And DJ Eddie will be spinning tunes poolside.

Poolside cookout with Oscar Hines of Dashi from 10 - 3 p.m. Traditional holiday cookout items & Dashi’s select food truck favorites. Kona Ice will be on deck with frozen treats to cool you off. No alcoholic beverages will be sold at the event. Personal coolers are allowed but no glass please. This event is for Daniel Island residents and their guests only.

We will also be providing a food option and cool treats for purchase at the Edgefield Pool, noon to 3 p.m.

We look forward to seeing everyone in their red, white and blue on July 3 and 4 at these community events!

For complete event details, visit www.dicommunity.org.