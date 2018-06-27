Celebrate July 3rd & 4th on Daniel Island

Annual Patriotic

Community Parade,

CONCERTS & FIREWORKS

Tuesday, July 3rd

5 p.m. - PARADE STARTS AT ETIWAN PARK

6 p.m. - CONCERTS AT SMYTHE PARK

9:15 p.m. -FIREWORKS AT SMYTHE PARK

Kick off your holiday with neighbors and friends on Tuesday, July 3 and join the parade! The Annual Daniel Island Patriotic Community Parade begins at 5 p.m. on Seven Farms Drive in front of Bishop England High School. Be sure to get in line early for the parade! Bikes, wagons, strollers, golf carts and walkers are welcome! The parade will end at Smythe Park (note new ending location this year).

Immediately following the parade, beginning at 6 p.m., there will be back to back lake side concerts at Smythe Park as well as activities for the whole family in the park. The Charleston Community Band will hold their Stars & Stripes Fanfare Patriotic Concert from 6 -7, followed by the Andrew Thielen Big Band Orchestra– Contemporary Favorites and Patriotic Tunes, which will play from 7:15–10.

A spectacular fireworks display over Smythe Lake will begin at 9:15. Should you wish to bring your pet with you in the parade and to the concerts at Smythe Park on Tuesday, July 3rd - the POA suggests that you take your pet home prior to the fireworks beginning at 9:15 pm since they are more sensitive to loud noises.

Activities in the Park:

Carol’s Balloon Art

Face Painting and Glitter Tattoos by Faith Hawkins and Terin Anthon

Teacups & Trucks - Glam Station, games, crafts & patriotic light up merchandise for sale

Red, White & Blue Lil’ White Photo Bus

Food Options

Bring your own picnic and cooler or make it super easy and purchase from on site food vendors.

BBQ, hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, pizza and of course cool treat options will be served.

Poolside Celebration & COOKOUT

Wednesday, July 4 – 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Pierce Park Pool & Pavilion

On Wednesday, July 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be a poolside celebration and cookout at Pierce Park Pool and Pavilion.

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

DJ Eddie - Dance Party

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Spinning tunes poolside

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

PAUL MOLINARO

Pool games for the whole family

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Lunch and frozen treats will be available for purchase

from our featured food trucks & sweet treat vendors.

No alcoholic beverages will be sold at the event.

Personal coolers are allowed. No glass.

(Please note - this event is for Daniel Island residents and their guests only.)

Traffic Alert - Intermittent Street Closure Notice for

Annual Patriotic Community Parade on Tuesday, July 3rd

The Daniel Island Community 3rd of July parade route from Etiwan Park to Smythe Park will require several intermittent street closures along the southbound lane of Daniel Island Drive (heading to Smythe Park from Seven Farms Drive). The northbound lane of Daniel Island Drive will remain open (heading to Seven Farms Drive from Smythe Park. These intermittent street closures will take place from approximately 5:00 - 5:45 p.m. The City of Charleston has permitted the parade and the City of Charleston Police Department will be coordinating and executing the street closure process.

For complete event information, visit www.dicommunity.org and the POA facebook page