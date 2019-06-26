Celebrate July 3rd & 4th on Daniel Island

Annual Patriotic Community Parade, Concerts & Fireworks

Wednesday, July 3rd

5:15 to 5:45 – Line up for Parade

6 p.m. – Parade starts at Etiwan Park

7 p.m. – Concerts at Smythe Park

Kick off your holiday with neighbors and friends on Wednesday, July 3 and join the parade! The Annual Daniel Island Patriotic Community Parade begins at 6 p.m. on Seven Farms Drive in front of Bishop England High School. Be sure to get in line early for the parade! Bikes, wagons, strollers, golf carts and walkers are welcome! The parade will end at Smythe Park.

Immediately following the parade, beginning at 7 p.m., there will be back to back lake side concerts at Smythe Park as well as activities for the whole family in the park. The Charleston Community Band will hold their Stars & Stripes Fanfare Patriotic Concert from 7-8 p.m., followed by the Andrew Thielen Big Band Orchestra– Contemporary Favorites and Patriotic Tunes, which will play from 8-10 p.m.

A spectacular fireworks display over Smythe Lake will begin at 9:15 p.m.. Should you wish to bring your pet with you in the parade and to the concerts at Smythe Park on Wednesday, July 3rd - we would suggest that you take your pet home prior to the fireworks beginning at 9:15 p.m. since they are more sensitive to loud noises.

Activities in the Park:

• High Tied Dyes - Customize our own tie dye shirt

• Carol’s Balloon Art

• Face Painting by Faith Hawkins

• Red Robyn Balloons

• Face Painting & Glitter Tattoos by Terin Anthon & Brilliant Faces

• Southern Premiere Events – Red, White and Blue Glam Studio,Games, Patriotic Arts & Crafts Station, patriotic light up merchandise for sale

• Red, White & Blue Lil’ White Photo Bus

• Pop-In and Play or Party - This customizable Edutainment Party Bus will provide tons of fun and surprises for everyone!

Food Options:

Bring your own picnic and cooler or make it super easy and purchase from our on site food vendors.

We will have BBQ, hamburger, chicken, hot dogs, pizza and of course cool treat options!

Visit the 4th annual “Field of Honor” on Daniel Island - June 29th - July 13th:

Beginning on the afternoon of June 29th, the Exchange Club of Daniel Island will proudly host their 4th annual Field of Honor® display of over 600 United States of America flags. The Stars and Stripes will stand posted in a memorable display of red, white and blue on the grassy lawn median area on River Landing Drive, and in Smythe Park. These full sized flags will fly on seven and a half foot high flagpoles to honor your heroes including military, veterans, first responders, teachers and hometown heroes. Everyone is invited to visit this Field of Honor® display and walk amidst the posted flags. There is no charge to visit the Field of Honor® display. Please come and bring your family & friends. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or making a donation at www.healingfield.org/danielisland19.

Traffic Alert - Intermittent Street Closure Notice for Daniel Island Annual Patriotic Community Parade on wednesday, July 3rdapprox. 5:45 - 6:30 p.m.:

The Daniel Island 3rd of July parade route from Etiwan Park on Seven Farms Drive to Smythe Park on Daniel Island Drive will require several intermittent street closures again this year. These intermittent street closures will take place from approximately 5:45 – 6:30 p.m. along intersecting streets along the southbound lane of Daniel Island Drive. Due to the road construction taking place at the roundabout at Seven Farms Drive and Daniel Island Drive, the parade route will shift slightly this year, with a brief detour onto Barfield Street and then back onto Daniel Island Drive along the southbound lane of Daniel Island Drive (heading to Smythe Park from Seven Farms Drive). The northbound lane of Daniel Island Drive will remain open (heading to Seven Farms Drive from Smythe Park). The City of Charleston has permitted the parade and the City of Charleston Police Department will be coordinating and executing the street closure process.

No alcoholic beverages will be sold at the event.Personal coolers are allowed. No glass.(Please note - this event is for Daniel Island residents and their guests only.)

Poolside Celebration & Cookout Thursday, July 4: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Pierce Park Pool & Pavilion:

On Thursday, July 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.there will be a poolside celebration and cookout at Pierce Park Pool and Pavilion.

DJ EDDIE

Spinning tunes poolside

Noon – 2 p.m.

PAUL MOLINARO

Pool games for the whole family

Be sure to bring your chairs and blankets to the events! Due to the anticipated attendance,personal tents will not be allowed so as to better accommodate seating for attendees.