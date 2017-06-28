Celebrate July 3rd and 4th on Daniel Island

Annual Patriotic Community Parade,Concerts & Fireworks

Monday July 3rd

5 p.m. - PARADE STARTS AT ETIWAN PARK

6 p.m. - CONCERTS AT SMYTHE PARK

9:15 p.m. - FIREWORKS AT SMYTHE PARK

Kick off your holiday with neighbors and friends on Monday, July 3 and join the parade! The Annual Daniel Island Patriotic Community Parade begins at 5 p.m. on Seven Farms Drive in front of Bishop England High School. Be sure to get in line early for the parade! Bikes, wagons, strollers, golf carts and walkers are welcome! The parade will end at Smythe Park (note new ending location this year).

Immediately following the parade, beginning at 6 p.m., there will be back to back lakeside concerts at Smythe Park as well as activities for the whole family in the park. The Charleston Community Band will hold their Stars & Stripes Fanfare Patriotic Concert from 6 -7, followed by the Andrew Thielen Big Band Orchestra– Contemporary Favorites and Patriotic Tunes, which will play from 7:15–10.

Bring your own picnic and cooler or make it easy on yourself and purchase from onsite caterer, Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q.

A spectacular fireworks display over Smythe Lake will begin at 9:15. Should you wish to bring your pet with you in the parade and to the concerts at Smythe Park on Monday, July 3rd - we would suggest that you take your pet home prior to the fireworks beginning at 9:15 pm since they are more sensitive to loud noises.

Activities in the Park:

Cookies & Canvas Patriotic Art Entertainment by Wine & Canvas Charleston

Carol’s Balloon Art

Face Painting & Glitter Tattoos

Teacups & Trucks - Glam Station, Games, Crafts & Patriotic Light up Merchandise For Sale

Red, White & Blue Lil’ White Photo Bus

Doggie pools, water bowls & special giveaways for your furry friends

Food Options:

Bring your own picnic and cooler OR make it easy on yourself and purchase from onsite caterer – Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q.

Adult Meal - Served as a Packaged Meal for $10 to include:

Quarter Pound All Beef Hot Dog, Fresh Ground Chuck Hamburger or Hand Pulled Pork Sandwich

Choice of Fresh Cut Watermelon or Grilled Corn on the Cob

Choice of Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea, Lemonade, or Bottled Water

KID’S MEAL- Served as a Packaged Meal for $6 to include:

Small Hickory Smoked Pork Sandwich with Choice of Side and Drink

Cool Treat Vendors:

Holy City Homemade Italian Ice, King of Pops, Kona Ice, Pelican Snoballs

POOLSIDE CELEBRATION & COOKOUT

Tuesday, July 4- 10a.m. - 3p.m.

Pierce Park Pool & Pavilion

On Tuesday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a poolside celebration and cookout at Pierce Park Pool and Pavilion. Please arrive early for a good spot. Entertainment includes: Mark Lippard - high energy comedy, juggling, trick unicycling performance; Rick Hubbard and his “All American Kazoobie Show”; Paul Molinaro - pool games. And DJ Eddie will be spinning tunes poolside.

Poolside cookout with Oscar Hines of Dashi from 10 - 3 pm. Enjoy traditional holiday cookout items and Dashi’s select food truck favorites. Kona Ice will be on deck with frozen treats to cool you off. No alcoholic beverages will be sold at the event. Personal coolers are allowed but no glass please. This event is for Daniel Island residents and their guests only.

The POA will also be providing a food option and cool treats for purchase at the Edgefield Pool, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For complete event details, visit www.dicommunity.0rg.

Tuesday, July 4 Schedule of Activities

· 10 - 10:45 a.m. - Mark Lippard - High energy comedy, juggling, trick unicycling performance

· 11 a.m. - noon - Rick Hubbard and his “All American Kazoobie Show”

· Noon - 2 p.m. - Paul Molinaro - Pool games for the whole family

· Noon - 3 p.m. - DJ Eddie - Spinning tunes poolside

Food Options:

Traditional holiday cookout items and Dashi’s select food truck favorites.

Kona Ice will be on deck with frozen treats to cool you off. No alcoholic beverages will be sold at the event. Personal coolers are allowed.

No glass. (Please note - this event is for Daniel Island residents and their guests only.)

There will be food options for purchase at the Edgefield Pool from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

as well as cool treat vendor, Holy City Homemade Italian Ice.