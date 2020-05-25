Celebrate Memorial Day Virtually with the National Park Service

The National Park Service invites you to join in a virtual Memorial Day commemoration as we honor the men and women of our military who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

Hosted by Vicksburg National Military Park and 24 national parks, this is a must-see event that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home or your backyard.

Park rangers from all over the country representing the diversity of our national parks will bring unique, thought-provoking content to you!

From newly naturalized American citizens proudly discussing their love for the United States to the recital of the Gettysburg Address, a long-standing tradition in national cemeteries, we invite you to listen, learn, and honor those that gave their lives for the freedoms we hold so dear. #MilitaryMondayPlus #MemorialDay #RecreateResponsibly #FindYourVirtualPark #HealthyParksHealthyPeople

When: Monday, May 25, from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM EDT

Where: Join through Vicksburg National Military Park Facebook Page

RSVP: Registration on Facebook

Schedule - Monday, May 25, 2020

8:00 AM: Reconstruction Era National Historical Park: “Relics of Reconstruction: National Cemeteries & The Birth of Decoration Day” video

8:30 AM: Horseshoe Bend National Military Park

9:00 AM: Fort Donelson National Battlefield: “Salute the Veterans”

9:30 AM: Cumberland Gap National Historical Park video

10:00 AM: Fort Donelson National Battlefield: “Fort Donelson Employees Commemorate the Veterans” video

10:15 AM: Kennesaw National Battlefield Park: “Memorial Day of Service” - volunteering in the memory of a service member activity

10:30 AM: “The Gettysburg Address” recital video

11:00 AM: Antietam National Battlefield: "Not for Themselves, But For Their Country" - National Cemetery Tour video

11:15 AM: Anderson National Historical Site: “The Story in Stone: Ted Croft” video

11:30 AM: Tuskegee Airmen National Historical Site: “National Park Service Memorial Sites – Let Us Remember” trivia activity

12:00 PM: Stones River National Battlefield: “Expressions of Memory” - History, symbolism, and commemoration during Memorial Day video

12:30 PM: Shiloh National Military Park: “Unknown Soldiers on the Hill” - 20th Century Burials at Shiloh National Cemetery video

1:00 PM: Natchez Trace Parkway: “Remembering the War of 1812 on the Old Natchez Trace” video

2:00 PM: Cowpens National Battlefield: "The 24 Patriots Who Died for Our New Nation at Cowpens National Battlefield" recital video

2:30 PM: Fort Raleigh National Historical Site: "Securing Carolina's Coast - The Battle for Roanoke Island" video

3:00 PM : Andersonville National Historic Site: “National Moment of Remembrance” Facebook Live video

3:30 PM: Gulf Islands National Seashore: "Remembering Those Who Fought in the Battle of Santa Rosa Island" activity

4:00 PM: Southern Campaign of the American Revolution Parks: “Remembering the Revolutionaries” video

4:30 PM: Civil War Defenses of Washington video

4:45 PM: Shiloh National Military Park: "20th Century Burials at Shiloh National Cemetery" video

5:00 PM: Jimmy Carter National Historic Site: “Submariners Memorial” video

5:30 PM: San Juan National Historical Site video

6:00 PM: New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park: "A Song Before I Die: Music of the Civil War" video

6:15 PM: Andersonville National Historic Site: “A Story in Stone: Jimmy Williams” video

6:30 PM: Fort Donelson National Battlefield video

7:00 PM: Moores Creek National Battlefield: "Who do we Commemorate?" video

7:30PM: Shiloh National Military Park: “Remembering Their Sacrifice” video

8:00 PM: Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park: “Significance of Fredericksburg National Cemetery” video

8:30 PM: Biscayne National Park: "Memorial Day Inspiration from Biscayne National Park" video

8:45 PM: Anderson National Historical Site: "On Behalf of a Grateful Nation”

9:00 PM: Vicksburg National Military Park: "A Quiet Reflection" - Sunset in Vicksburg National Cemetery Facebook Live vide