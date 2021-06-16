Celebrating fatherhood a win-win for DI dads

Bill Payer and his son, Zach, have often enjoyed bonding over sports. First, when Zach was a top tri-sport athlete in high school. And later, when the duo traveled to visit both the Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, and the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. But now that Zach is a father himself, with a wife and family of his own, he and his dad are really scoring some points in their relationship.

Once residing on opposite sides of the U.S., Bill and his wife, Roni, in California and Zach on the South Carolina coast, getting together wasn’t easy. But in 2013, after a 42-year career in broadcast news, Bill decided it was time to retire. He and Roni, living in Alabama at the time, set their sights on Thomas Island, where Zach and his wife, Sharon, were raising their two young daughters, Matea and Willow.

“We were very excited!” recalled Zach of his parents’ decision to relocate to the Lowcountry. “They had the opportunity to visit a few times before that, and I just think through those experiences they felt like it would be a good fit for them, within their lifestyle and things that interested them, as well as the proximity to us and to our daughters.”

After calling many states home, including Ohio, New York and Minnesota, Bill and Roni got a place on Daniel Island, just a few minutes away from Zach and his family. They considered a couple other locales – Savannah and St. Augustine, Florida – but Charleston won out.

“The tiebreaker was Zach, Sharon and the kids,” Bill said. “... The biggest dividend to moving here ... is that we are part of each other’s lives seamlessly and organically. We are parts of each other’s lives in a consistent, non-dramatic way that is very satisfying.”

Bill and Roni also have a daughter who lives in Ohio and they enjoy visiting with her and her family. But having Zach and his family close by has opened up a lot of opportunities they wouldn’t have had otherwise. Bill and Zach get together for breakfast a few times a month, Bill and

Roni are able to attend many of the grandkids’ school activities, and the whole family gathers for dinner regularly.

“Certainly it’s a comforting factor and peace of mind, knowing they are so close,” Zach added. “…It’s just been really nice.”

And with Father’s Day coming up this weekend, both Bill and Zach are reflecting on how much they value their relationship – and what they have learned from each other.

“I think the one thing that best illustrates my relationship with Zach is he asked me to be his best man at his wedding,” Bill said. “... I almost cried at the thought of it.”

“He has taught me the lessons of hard work and of independence, trusting your own instincts,” noted Zach, who is managing director for Community Media Group. “Those are life lessons that I have worked to teach my own daughters and they are ongoing lessons. He is certainly someone who is easy to look up to, in many different ways.”

And both love watching the other in their respective roles.

“He’s just so together,” Bill added. “... He’s a far more diligent parent than I was. I let work get in the way. He doesn’t ... He is so hands-on and so involved.”

As to the question of whether other grandparents should consider a move to be closer to their families? Both Bill and Zach agree it’s a win-win.

“I heartily recommend it!” Bill said.