Celebrating fathers and fishing!

In my mind, fathers deserve to be recognized for more than a day. So, in celebration of Father’s Day, the bulk of last week was dedicated to me! Thankfully, my children, Elliott and Maddie, were willing participants. Probably, because they declare a full “Birthday Week.”

Of course, “Father’s Week” includes lots of fishing. On Saturday, there was a negative (extremely low) tide. Elliott and I decided to fish in small creeks, targeting redfish that were concentrated into small areas due to the very low tide. This can be a dicey plan. Fishing in small creeks on negative tides usually equals getting stuck. However, my new Salt Marsh skiff was able to navigate through water less than six inches deep. We slowly and quietly moved into a tiny creek and spotted a couple of big redfish milling around an oyster bar. Elliott said since it was Father’s Week, I could take the first cast. One cast was all it took. I presented the Z-Man TRD (Geko rigged) and hooked up immediately. Fighting a big redfish in a shallow creek can be a messy affair. With no place to run, the fish frantically sloshes about the shallows and splashes mud into the skiff. This one was particularly adept at splashing mud. For some reason, Elliott and I found this to be very funny. Eventually, the redfish got tired of splashing us with mud and came to the skiff.

After a quick picture, we took several minutes to revive the fish. As it swam away, Elliott wished me a Happy Father’s Week. Upon returning to the boat landing, Maddie greeted us and took me to lunch (while Elliott cleaned up the skiff). Father’s Week was pretty good. I highly recommend it!

Contact Captain Greg Peralta at captgregp@gmail.com or call (843) 224-0099.