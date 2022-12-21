Celebrity charity fundraiser exceeds $2M over last 10 years

The 10th annual Denny & Mark’s Pro-Am Jam was held at the Daniel Island Club and was another major success raising more than $180,000 for two charities this year.

The popular celebrity charity fundraiser is hosted by NASCAR driver and co-owner of 23XI Racing, Denny Hamlin, and Hootie & the Blowfish lead guitarist and founding member, Mark Bryan, and has raised just under $2.4 million for various charities since its inception.

“For all the camaraderie we have from all the different people in the racing industry, music industry, and the entertainment world and everyone coming together for a great cause is something really special,” Hamlin stated.

The Lowcountry fundraiser benefits the hosts’ charities which all share a common mission in creating better opportunities for children. The Denny Hamlin Foundation is committed to raising awareness and funds for the specific needs of children with Cystic Fibrosis. DHF allocates a share of its charitable proceeds to the MUSC Children’s Hospital for Cystic Fibrosis research. Carolina Studios was founded by Mark Bryan to provide students a safe environment that fosters creative, educational, and career-focused initiatives through music technology and media arts. Carolina Studios holds its sessions in its mobile studio, which is a retrofitted school bus with student workstations and a recording studio.

Annually, the event identifies a compelling local charity to support with its “Call to Give” donation and this year Kaleidoscope, which is the Charleston County School District’s after-school program offered through the Office of Expanded Learning, was selected. Kaleidoscope provides a safe and nurturing environment for students in the district’s elementary schools. More specifically, the Stono Park Elementary Kaleidoscope Program and the Baptist Hill Middle/High School Band are the designated recipients of the funding which will be used to provide students in those two programs the opportunity to participate in enriching opportunities through music. The Baptist Hill Band, led by director Jared Sutphin, performed prior to the “Mark & Friends” private concert at the event. The Pro-Am Jam showed its support for Kaleidoscope with a $25,000 donation.

The “Mark & Friends Jam” was another memorable musical experience for the audience highlighted by Grammy winner Nelly performing some of his biggest chart-topping hits. Bryan also paid tribute to music icon, Smokey Robinson, who was in attendance, by performing two of Smokey’s tracks. Bryan had many of his friends in the music industry join him onstage including members of Hootie & the Blowfish, Thomas McClary of The Commodores, Jason Scheff of Chicago, Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel, two-time Country Music Association

Song of the Year winner Jamey Johnson, Grammy winner Dan Tyminski, and many others from the worlds of country, pop and rock performing for the crowd of celebrities, sponsors, and other VIPs in attendance.

The 2022 golf event was held Oct. 24-25. For updates on the 2023 Pro-Am Jam, please visit facebook.com/TheProAmJam.