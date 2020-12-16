Cell tower zoning creates wave of controversy

Possible construction of another cell tower on Daniel Island has generated mixed signals in the community. Particularly for residents in the Daniel Island Park neighborhood who live closest to the Daniel Island Club.

Prior to the start of the City of Charleston’s Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Nov. 18, a late breaking deferral was announced. Daniel Island Club, in application with Thomas & Hutton Engineering Company, deferred its own rezoning request before it could be assessed for approval or denial.

First review of the rezoning request will take place at next month’s Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Jan. 20.

The request regards approximately one-third (0.27) of an acre to be rezoned from a residential zone to a conservation zone. The land is owned by the club but is part of the Daniel Island Park neighborhood and sits right next to a housing development.

The rezoning would permit the club to construct a cell tower, which are only allowed within the island’s conservation zones. In December 2019, an amendment was ratified to allow for cell towers within the island’s conservation zones except for on marsh lands.

A 110-foot cellular monopole exists in the location where it would be replaced by a maximum 160-foot pine tree monopole, according to DI Club president and CEO Greg Keating. He stated that no trees would be cut down in the process. A separate entrance through Island Park Drive would not be necessary because the city can grant a permanent access easement through the club’s maintenance facility.

Keating said the rezoning request was prompted by a plethora of complaints about poor cell reception from club members. He then opted to defer and gather further public opinion after residents voiced concern about the potential cancer-causing effects from the radiation of the new 5G cell tower.

“The only negative to all of this is that (the city) put the zoning sign up before I had a chance to reach out to the neighbors,” Keating said. “I was upset with the city, I was upset with myself.”

Two days before the planning commission meeting, Keating sent an email to club members surveying interest in a rezoning request for better cell service. The news of a potential cell tower near a residential area and park left homeowners frustrated, questioning the forthcomingness and transparency of the club’s last-minute notice.

A number of residents took to social media to spread awareness in an attempt to halt the production of a cell tower. In response, 15 of 16 homeowners adjoining the property in question created a petition, according to resident and club member Tracy Coward. The collective concerns were the potential adverse effects on health, property value and aesthetics.

Keating explained the cell tower would not pose as an eyesore because it would be camouflaged with the surrounding tree line. He could not speak to the validity of any ill-causing side effects but said he has not found any health studies that support such claims.

Keating noted that the cell tower’s plan is still in the preliminary stages of design and no parameters have been set, specifically the height or the location. He doesn’t even know if it’s a viable site for the cell tower providers to hang equipment on.

Financially, Keating said the cell tower would generate enough profit that the expense and upkeep would not be the fiscal onus of club members. He said it would be an asset not a burden.

“This is about providing a service, not anything other than that,” Keating added. “There are no other property owners that have a central location that can provide it.”

Details can be viewed at bit.ly/2ILq1n4.