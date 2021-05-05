Cemetery advocates frustrated as bulldozers start work at Oak Bluff

Fred Lincoln and Johanna Martin-Carrington stood hand in hand last week at the Old Ruins Cemetery, where others have gathered for centuries to mourn the passing of loved ones.

They have deep roots in the Cainhoy community – and their heartfelt gesture reflected the poignancy of the moment. They are connected to this sacred space, as both have relatives buried in the African American burial ground just beyond the cemetery’s fence, and they are united in their efforts to see that it is protected.

“We are here today ... to pay respect to our ancestors and their burial site,” said Lincoln, as community members and several descendants of those laid to rest here looked on. “We have lost numerous burial grounds on Clements Ferry Road, and we wanted to make sure that today we protect this gravesite and honor those who went before us.”

The day of their gathering, April 28, the developer of the nearby Oak Bluff development had cleared out a large section of trees around much of the cemetery in preparation for construction on the neighborhood’s newest phase. It marked a turning point for Lincoln, MartinCarrington and others in the local community, who came out to the site to make sure their voices were heard. The developer’s actions that day frustrated Lincoln, he said, and he told the crowd gathered that they had one simple request prior to the start of construction.

“They have designated an area that they say all the graves are,” he said. “All we ask is that we examine the rest of the property to make sure that our ancestors are not built over or on. That simple request has been denied and you can see today that they have brought in bulldozers and (are) disrespecting and probably trampling over our ancestors. We can no longer sit by idly and allow this to happen.”

Martin-Carrington, now age 90, lived much of her life away from Charleston on the West Coast, but has since returned. Her father, sister and infant son are buried in an overgrown area beyond the fence line at Old Ruins, also known as McDowell Cemetery.

“We’re here to take care of family,” stated Martin-Carrington, who serves as chairperson of the board of directors for The Gullah Society, a nonprofit organization that is working to preserve and protect African American burial grounds throughout the Charleston region. “We’re gonna take away those fences. And I don’t mean the physical fence. But those fences that divide us in terms of what kind of gravesites we have. We’re gonna honor all of the people who are buried in these graves … and it’s gonna be something, hopefully, that we leave to our children and our grandchildren.”