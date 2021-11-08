Home / News / Center of activity

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for DI Recreation Center grand opening celebrates accomplishments, opportunities
Zach Giroux
The Daniel Island Recreation Center, located at 160 Fairbanks Drive, held its grand opening at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9. The family-fun event featured an open gym for all ages, membership sign-ups and a slew of classes and activities for children, young adults and seniors. 
 
The ceremony garnered a huge outpouring of support from the community, including several dignitaries from the City of Charleston for a formal benediction and ribbon cutting. Notably in attendance were Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg, District 1 Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo, former District 1 councilman Gary White, city recreation director Laurie Yarbrough, city parks director Jason Kronsberg and DI Recreation Center Director Jen Nelsen, as well as two of the recreation center’s visionaries — Frank Walsh and Marcia Miller, who also serve as co-chairs for the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association’s Recreation Committee.
 
The nearly 22,000-square-foot facility contains a full-size gym for basketball, volleyball and pickleball, along with administrative space, meeting spaces, fitness and cardio rooms, catering kitchen and a 3,500-square-foot multipurpose room that can be divided in half.
 
Annual gym memberships for residents will cost $15, nonresidents will pay $30, allowing access to the gymnasium during open gym times. Year-long cardio memberships for residents will cost $120, nonresidents will pay $240. 
 
For a full list of programs offered, visit rectrac.charleston-sc.gov/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html.
 
The rec center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The city is currently hiring more staff. For more information, visit charleston-sc.gov or call 843-216-6366.

