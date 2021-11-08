Center of activity

The Daniel Island Recreation Center, located at 160 Fairbanks Drive, held its grand opening at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9. The family-fun event featured an open gym for all ages, membership sign-ups and a slew of classes and activities for children, young adults and seniors.

The ceremony garnered a huge outpouring of support from the community, including several dignitaries from the City of Charleston for a formal benediction and ribbon cutting. Notably in attendance were Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg, District 1 Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo, former District 1 councilman Gary White, city recreation director Laurie Yarbrough, city parks director Jason Kronsberg and DI Recreation Center Director Jen Nelsen, as well as two of the recreation center’s visionaries — Frank Walsh and Marcia Miller, who also serve as co-chairs for the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association’s Recreation Committee.

The nearly 22,000-square-foot facility contains a full-size gym for basketball, volleyball and pickleball, along with administrative space, meeting spaces, fitness and cardio rooms, catering kitchen and a 3,500-square-foot multipurpose room that can be divided in half.

Annual gym memberships for residents will cost $15, nonresidents will pay $30, allowing access to the gymnasium during open gym times. Year-long cardio memberships for residents will cost $120, nonresidents will pay $240.

For a full list of programs offered, visit rectrac.charleston-sc.gov/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html.

The rec center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The city is currently hiring more staff. For more information, visit charleston-sc.gov or call 843-216-6366.