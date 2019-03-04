Cephus Rogers discusses why he became PSHS's School Resource Officer

Editor’s Note: This is the second installment in a multiple part series on School Resource Officers. This week we introduce you to Philip Simmons High School SRO Cephus Rogers.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department Officer Cephus Rogers became a popular member of the Clements Ferry community during his time patrolling the area. And, while he isn’t seen as much in that area, he stayed close by becoming the school resource officer for Philip Simmons High School in February.

“It’s been nonstop since that time,” he said about the shift in jobs. “I enjoy being here as the SRO. It’s a huge responsibility, so I don’t take it lightly, but just seeing the kids and how they are growing and how they are maturing is cool.”

The average day for Rogers usually starts with a “hello” to the students as they enter PSHS. “I greet the students on arrival and dismissal,” he said. “I position myself where I get to see the car riders and I hold the door for them.”

During class changes, Rogers monitors the hallways and speaks with students as they walk by. Once everyone is situated in their classrooms, the SRO will take a stroll through the empty halls, then return to his office. “I have something to do, speak to the administration, or anything else that may be going on, checking the building, making sure all the doors are secure,” he mentioned.

When it comes to dealing with students who act out, the corporal gives most of the credit to the school administration, faculty, and staff. “The teachers, when they have problems in the class, they call for an admin,” Rogers stated. “I am number four because there’s the principal, two assistant principals, and then myself. When they are busy, I assist them, and I’m able to go down and the student comes out and we talk about what’s going on. Then I bring them on up to the office and the administrator will take it from there.”

A calm, level demeanor is an integral part of dealing with situations and incidents, said Rogers.

“I’ve seen some instances where a student may have said something and I could have gone and said something to them right away, but how would it have made them feel? There was a cooling off time period and then a talk with the student,” he described.

According to Rogers, communicating with the students at all times, not exclusively when trouble strikes, is an important part of his job. “We try to interact with the students during lunch and breakfast,” he said. “It would be commonplace to see one of the faculty or staff member talking with a student.” The officer adds that this can break down any “us versus them” mentality that students and faculty may have about each other.

“I see students and we talk,” he said about his time spent in the hallways. “Some of them have questions to ask, so I’m always interacting with the students. On my behalf, the goal there is to bridge the gap between the students and law enforcement, and vice versa. By interacting with them, we are building a relationship of trust and from that, they approach me. Now that I’ve established myself here, they’ll come and tell me things or they’ll just want to converse.”

This approach aids another of Rogers’ goals in his job: setting a positive standard for law enforcement in the students’ minds.

“I want the children to understand that we [law enforcement] are here as a service, to serve and to protect,” he commented. “And the only way that we can succeed is to have everybody participate, and we must understand each other. So, as a police officer, a law enforcement, deputy sheriff, whoever it might be—we must understand that they are children, like we were once in our lives. We have to understand them in their lifetime and what they’re going through, as opposed to just how we lived our lives.”

After a 30 year career with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department, Rogers stated that his new job is not a retirement position. In fact, it’s hard work that’s about helping students as they grow up.

“I started being around the students early in my career,” he explained. “I was away from home, so I didn’t have the opportunity to spend with my children, but I was passionate about the kids and their future. I wanted to see them succeed and be proactive. It’s like bullying, it’s like drugs, it’s like tobacco, it’s like alcohol, all the stumbling blocks, and also behavior: attitude and being disrespectful—all of those things are the downfall to so many students. I want to keep them in school, so that they can learn and get a good quality education, and then become productive citizens in society and be successful.”