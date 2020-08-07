Change of plans

This wasn’t how the summer was supposed to go. Fred and Micki Rosenberg of Daniel Island had been looking forward to spending time with their children and grandchildren at an intergenerational camp in Vermont, where they could enjoy the great outdoors and each other. But the coronavirus and its relentless national and global assault prompted them to cancel their trip.

“For the last two summers — and it would have been this summer, too — we would take our whole family, the 11 of us…and have so much fun,” said Micki. “It’s a great place.”

“We are very disappointed,” added Fred. “It is our only opportunity to see all of our family together.”

It’s not the first time COVID-19 has altered their plans. The Rosenbergs have two daughters, one in Denver and the other in Dublin, Ireland, who each have families of their own. They were able to visit Dublin in March, right before the coronavirus began to spike in Europe. But the scene changed rapidly after they arrived.

“It was quite a shock,” recalled Fred. “We arrived on a Wednesday and by Thursday night they had closed the schools, the museums, most places — and that was even before we were really thinking about how it was going to affect everybody.”

They ended up coming home two days early, after the U.S. government announced travel restrictions would be put in place for those traveling back into the country. Fortunately, they had been able to visit their other daughter in Denver in January.

“It was just luck, pure luck for us that we had those two visits,” added Fred.

They last “saw” their daughters and their families at the same time on Mother’s Day, using the popular Zoom video platform.

“You always hear the term social distancing,” said Fred. “Well this is distant socializing.”

While they certainly miss in-person time with their families, the Rosenbergs have chosen to focus on the positives and are adapting as best they can. For example, they love spending time outdoors – riding their bikes on Daniel Island trails, walking or visiting the beaches and pools on weekdays.

“What we really love about Daniel Island are the trails,” added Micki. “The beautiful trails and walks that you can take and the places you can go — and all the little park and picnic areas. Just to find something new or different — out of the house!”

Knowing those in their age group are at greater risk for complications due to COVID-19, they avoid going into places of business and other public venues as much as possible.

“I don’t want to go into any place and if I do I wear a mask,” noted Fred.

And they have also tried to maintain proper social distance on the few occasions they have gotten together with friends.

“We’ve had people visit and we sit outside,” said Fred. “We’ll sit on the porch. Tomorrow we’re going to some friends’ house for dinner, but they have a very large porch and they’re at one end and we’re at the other.”

Retirees Bob and Carol Wood of Daniel Island also are experiencing the pandemic’s impacts. They were planning to head up to Connecticut later this month for Bob’s family reunion, but the event was postponed due to potential COVID risks. In addition, Carol was supposed to be moving her mother into an assisted living facility in

Atlanta this summer — but that, too, has been delayed. They also have a big trip on the books for this fall, when they are scheduled to visit multiple countries in Europe and take two cruises. Those plans are now up in the air.

“Unless some miracle occurs ... I don’t see how it’s going to happen,” said Carol.

Traveling is one of the Woods’ favorite activities, but they are having to adapt until things get better.

“We miss it,” said Bob. “But we like living on Daniel Island.”

“I really miss (events) like those in the spring, when Spoleto got cancelled,” added Carol. “Theater got canceled, concerts got canceled. Because we like to do all of that. It’s had its moments, but the house has never been cleaner, or our yard more pruned.”

COVID hit close to home for Bob, as his 99-year-old mother, who lives in a nursing home in Florida, contracted the virus. Fortunately, she recovered.

“Physically, she’s pretty good,” said Bob, who last visited his mother in mid-February. “She’s back in her nursing home.”

Both Bob and Carol continue to take the virus seriously, wearing masks when they have gone out and avoiding indoor dining.

“I remember reading about the flu pandemic of 1918 and 1919 and thinking ‘Oh, that will never happen here,’” added Carol. “We’re too far advanced medically, it will never happen. Boy, was I wrong!”

These COVID times have also impacted Huger residents Janet and Levi Wright, who have 21 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren scattered across the country in multiple states.

“We really miss our grands,” said Levi, who is the pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant. “They play an important part of our life and no doubt they always show us that they love us — and we always show them that we love them. The pandemic has really put a damper on things. What we miss the most is being able to look in their eyes and their faces and hug them!”

The Wrights keep in touch with the extended family through FaceTime video calls.

“If they don’t call us, we call them!” said Janet.

They have had contact with a few of their local family members — but they typically make sure all are wearing masks. It helps that Janet is a seamstress and the owner of Clements Ferry Alterations, where she has created her own line of cloth masks. So far, she’s made some 2,300 masks in several different styles.

The Wrights have kept up their professional lives and charitable obligations throughout this pandemic. Levi continues to minister to his congregation through social media and recorded sermons — and the pair have maintained the work of their nonprofit, Feeding of the Multitudes, which distributes free food to those in need on the Cainhoy peninsula. Just last week they served over 300 families.

Both agree these are unprecedented times and they are hopeful that the virus will soon be a thing of the past.

“I’ve never seen it where we are all facing something that is affecting not just a remote area, but the entire world,” noted Levi, who spent many years in the U.S. military serving in third world countries. “It’s really unprecedented and it’s touching the hearts and bodies of everyone in the world.”

While most have learned to navigate this new way of life, the changes have resulted in a new appreciation for spending time with family and friends. The Rosenbergs, like the Woods and Wrights, are finding at least a few silver linings.

“People are saying hello to one another I think more so than before, because you’re outside more,” said Micki. “You’re around your house doing things you might not have done. Home improvements. A lot more cooking ... Another plus is that neighbors are looking out more for other neighbors. If you’re low on something, they might have it! That’s been a big plus. The community idea of Daniel Island has really taken hold, I think.”