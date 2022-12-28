Chanukah Celebration return ‘very successful’

Staff Report

The ninth annual Daniel Island Chanukah Celebration and Candle Lighting returned to the Daniel Island community after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. The event provided education and awareness about the Jewish holiday of Chanukah and fun for adults and children alike.

Traditional Chanukah food such as latkes (fried potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (jelly filled donuts) and beverages were served. The game of dreidel was played and enjoyed by all ages. Music was provided by Robin Shuler, formerly the music director of Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim.

KKBE Rabbi Greg Kanter officiated the candle lighting. Approximately 100 people attended the holiday event at Pierce Park Pavilion.

Event organizer Fred Danziger noted, “After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, it was a very successful event for sure. Everyone seemed to enjoy the festivities and community spirit.”