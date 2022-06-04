Charity pro-am raises $100K for Ukraine relief efforts

On a beautiful, bright Sunday morning, Ukrainian flags were proudly on display around the practice courts at the Credit One Charleston Open. Players from the tournament, local tennis enthusiasts, along with Tennis Hall of Famers teamed up on April 3, to raise money for relief efforts in Ukraine.

In under two hours, $100,000 was raised for “Tennis Plays for Peace.” The Women’s Tennis Association-sponsored charity is an initiative that brings the tennis community and fans together to support humanitarian relief efforts for the war in Ukraine. Everyone was a winner.

The tennis pro-am gave 24 local club-level players the opportunity to compete with WTA players in a charity doubles tournament. The participants pledged $50,000 for charity. The tournament matched the funds raised from the event with another $50,000.

Tournament Director Bob Moran opened the tournament by talking about the significance of the event for the tennis community. “This is really important to us as a tournament and it’s really important to the players,” he said, then giving a special shoutout to Ben Navarro. “You’ve seen the facilities and the investment Ben and the family are making in this event. As soon as I said, ‘Hey I want to do something for Ukraine relief,’ it was a real easy ask. Ben was 100 percent supportive.”

The club level players were thrilled to be playing alongside the women and helping support the Ukrainian people. Lowcountry local Pam Marino had a great time competing in the WTA event.

“In tennis, we have fun amongst our rivals,” Marino said. “Today, we all came together for the benefit of Ukraine.”

LTP Daniel Island and LTP Mount Pleasant tennis pro, Louis Skpowski, was excited to come out to support a worthy cause and have some fun as well. His wife, Toni, and daughter, Soleil, came to the event to cheer him on as he made a difference doing what he loves. Louis credited the community as an important part of making the pro-am happen.

“This is what makes the Lowcountry, Daniel Island, and Charleston happy, I love it,” Louis said. “The event speaks for itself – $100,000 overnight. Bada bing!”

Madison Keys, the 2019 tournament champion, and the Lowcountry’s own Shelby Rogers rallied alongside their fellow players to show their support of Ukraine and cement solidarity with the players. Ukrainian players Nadiia Kichenok, Lyudmyla Kichenok, and Anhelina Kalinina and Katarina Zavatska are all competing in the tournament.

The 25-year-old Kalinina took part in the pro-am that benefitted her homeland. The list of players who came together to support war-torn Ukraine and show their support included Jessica Pegula, Desirae Krawczyk, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Demi Schuurs, Erin Routliffe, Alexa Guarachi, and Alicja Rosolska.

Even though Poland’s Rosolska is far from home she is still eager to help anyway she can.

“Honestly I’m not helping like the people at home who are taking in people and refugees because I’m here playing tennis,” Rosolska said. “But we try to help. There are some tennis players from Ukraine, and we asked them, ‘What do you need?’”

One player reached out about getting help for her aunt finding a job after relocating. Rosolska said the population has grown so quickly, making the process of finding employment hard for many refugees.

“Suddenly the population raised about 50 percent, so it’s really difficult, but I’m hopeful because they’re more organized,” Rosolska said. “At the beginning, they just opened the borders and people were just coming and coming. We didn’t know how to organize everything. So, it was people going to IKEA buying beds, food, and opening their homes to the people they could handle.”

Rosolska remains cautiously hopeful as things in Poland become more organized.

“I think now it’s better, but the war is going on and people are still coming,” she said. “Until the war is over it’s going to be very difficult.”

Rosolska’s husband, Dan Champion, and their young son, Charlie Hugo, proudly watched from the sidelines as she played. Dan said the pro-am fundraiser was an important event at this year’s tournament. He was proud that his wife was taking part in the event and was impressed with the community’s support.

“First of all, I’m enjoying it because my wife is taking part and I see how excited everyone in Charleston is about tennis,” Champion said. “But that can’t be overshadowed by how important what’s happening in Ukraine is. It’s unbelievable. We actually live in Poland, so we have all of the refugees coming straight across the border. You could really feel it because you’re so close. But to come all the way out to Charleston and still see how many people care about it is impressive. It’s really nice to see.”

Former World No. 1 Tracy Austin and former World No. 3 Pam Shriver gave their time and support to the charity. Both Austin and Shriver serve on the board of the WTA charities.

“This tournament does so much for the women of the WTA tour but also does so much for charity as well,” Austin said. “The $100,000 that was raised – that’s a lot of money – was raised in one hour and a half… It’s really important there’s a number of Ukraine players that play on the tour. If you follow Elina Svitolina you know for the last month and a half she has struggled with it. She has decided to take herself off the tour for a while because she is so overwhelmed by the situation her family has to deal with in Ukraine.”

Austin added that it’s hard to know what kind of pressure the players could be under.

“Sometimes we forget the players are human too,” she added. “We see them out there hitting forehands and backhands but there’s a lot of backstories… There’s a lot they have to contend with, whether it’s media or expectations from the outside or expectations from the inside.”

To help with the Ukrainian relief effort, visit tennisplaysforpeace.com.