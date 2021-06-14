Charleston 9 Remembrance Ceremony set for June 18

The Charleston Fire Department will commemorate the 14-year anniversary of the loss of nine firefighters at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 18th, 2021. The ceremony will be conducted at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park, 1807 Savannah Highway. Members of the fire service and the community are welcome to attend while adhering to current Covid-19 recommendations.

On Monday, June 18, 2007, the Charleston Fire Department lost nine brave firefighters while battling a devastating blaze at a furniture store. These heroes were memorialized on June 22, 2007. A procession of more than 300 fire engines, ladder trucks, ambulances, and command vehicles stretched approximately 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) and moved single-file along a route which passed each of the three fire stations from which firefighters were lost, as well as past the site of the fatal fire. Bystanders, police officers, and ATF agents paid their respects by saluting or holding their hands over their hearts.

The Charleston Fire Department continues to honor the "Charleston 9" by striving for excellence in fire service professionalism, leadership.

Those who lost their lives battling the fire are: Firefighter Brandon Thompson, Engineer Bradford "Brad" Baity, Captain Louis Mulkey, Engineer Mark Kelsey, Captain Mike Benke, Captain William Hutchins, Firefighter Melvin Champaign, Assistant Engineer Michael French, Firefighter James "Earl" Drayton

Standing Watch

Charleston Fire Department personnel will initiate a watch at the flagpole of the memorial park starting at midnight and continuing for the 24 hours of June 18th.

Schedule

Family members may arrive any time prior to 7 p.m. Limited seating will be available due to current social distancing recommendations, families of the fallen and past members of the CFD will be offered priority seating in the tented area. The public is invited to attend. The ceremony will begin promptly at 7 p.m. Members from the Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team and the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy will be on site to offer support throughout the event.

Ceremony

The half hour ceremony includes:

Honor Guard members will escort family members to the seating area between 6:30 – 7 p.m.

Invocation

Remarks - Mayor John Tecklenburg & Fire Chief Dan Curia

Roll call of the fallen & tolling of the bell

Benediction

Time of reflection throughout the site

Please visit www.charleston-sc.gov/C9 for specific details regarding the memorial event. The program will start at 7 p.m. and run until approximately 7:30 p.m.

Parking

Parking in the area is limited and carpooling is encouraged. The Memorial Park parking lot along Savannah Highway will not be available. Parking will be available behind the new Fire Station 11 (currently under construction) at 1835 Savannah Highway and at the vacant lot off of Wappoo Road near the West Ashley Bikeway.

Website Resources

More information, including watch details available at: www.charleston-sc.gov/c9.

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) Documentary: http://www.charleston-sc.gov/index.aspx?NID=986.