Charleston Basket Brigade to deliver Thanksgiving meals to families in need

In just a few short weeks, our beloved community will once again celebrate Thanksgiving. While many of us on Daniel Island are fortunate enough to equate the holiday with plentiful amounts of delicious food and time well spent with family and loved ones, others right here in the Charleston area are unable to purchase a meal of this caliber.

After learning that many children in our Charleston community rely on the school system and local nonprofits to provide weekly meals, Daniel Island resident Pam Hartley and friend Michelle Scarafile wanted to make a difference. So, in 2008, they founded the Charleston Basket Brigade (CBB). They began raising money and bringing the community together each year to assemble and deliver a full Thanksgiving meal to families in need.

With 100 percent of each dollar raised directly funding the mission, the Charleston Basket Brigade has raised more than $745,000 and served roughly 25,000 families since its inception. This year, the goal is to raise $120,000 to feed 3,500 families – an estimated 21,000 people.

“Our mission isn’t only to provide residents in need with food; our goal is to enable local families to prepare a meal at home and celebrate the spirit of Thanksgiving together,” said Hartley.

With generous support provided by Carolina One Real Estate, Piggly Wiggly, Communities In Schools, Momentum Marketing and hundreds of selfless volunteers, the CBB will once again gather on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at the Charleston Area Convention Center to assemble and deliver meals.

Each box is filled with all the ingredients necessarily to cook an entire Thanksgiving meal – a 10-12 lb. frozen turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, fresh rolls and a pumpkin pie. Inside the box is an anonymous letter that reads, “This comes to you from someone who cares about you. All we ask is that you take care of yourself well enough to be able to do this for someone else one day.”

“Each year we’re amazed by the incredible support and spirit of giving in Charleston,” said Hartley. “It warms my heart to have our Daniel Island neighbors experience this special day with us. Feel free to bring the entire family as this could become one of your fondest Thanksgiving memories and potentially a holiday tradition of serving others.”

As the largest Thanksgiving community effort in the tri-county area, this is an event that’s truly for the people and by the people. “We’ve created a unique platform for the community to come together and serve one another,” added Hartley.

Please visit charlestonbasketbrigade.com to learn more and to sign up to volunteer. If you’re unavailable on Nov. 20 but would still like to support the cause, donations are always needed. It only costs $30 to feed an entire family of six to ten. Consider supporting multiple families.

Hartley said, “Each year, we remind our volunteers to take it all in, and give thanks on Thanksgiving for all of the families that are enjoying this holiday thanks to you.”