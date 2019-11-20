Charleston Basket Brigade on a mission to feed 3,500 families

The Charleston Basket Brigade (CBB) — a nonprofit committed to bringing the community together to provide Thanksgiving meals to local families in need — is gearing up for its 12th annual event. This year, the brigade continues the heartfelt mission to raise $105,000 in order to provide 3,500 families across the region with Thanksgiving meals. The brigade invites community members to volunteer with box assembly, meal assembly and meal delivery.

It only takes $30 to feed a family of six and all donations raised will be used to purchase food. Each box is filled with the ingredients necessary to cook an entire Thanksgiving meal – a 10-12 lb. turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, fresh rolls and a pumpkin pie.

Also, inside the box is an anonymous letter that reads: “This comes to you from someone who cares about you. All we ask is that you take care of yourself well enough to be able to do this for someone else one day.”

What started in 2008 to feed 75 families, has grown over the past 11 years with CBB raising a total of $850,000 and serving approximately 28,500 local families with Thanksgiving meals.

“Every year is just as monumental as the one before,” said Pam Hartley, co-founder of the Charleston Basket Brigade. “Our mission isn’t only to provide families in need with food; it’s to provide families with a joyous and memorable holiday experience. The physical box of food gives families the ability to cook together, and gather together to enjoy a meal and special holiday with loved ones.”

“We’re beyond grateful for every donation that we receive, and welcome anyone to participate in our volunteer effort to experience the true awe of the basket brigade. Our hope is that our volunteers leave feeling the amazing impact they made to help our neighbors in need,” added Hartley.

As the largest community effort around Thanksgiving in the Lowcountry, the CBB relies on the efforts of thousands of people each year who donate their time and money. The event is also successful thanks in part to the commitment of its corporate partners — Carolina One Real Estate, which raises money and coordinates volunteers; Piggly Wiggly, which provides discounts on food as well as assistance delivering truck loads of food; Communities In Schools – The Charleston Area, which locates local families in need; and Momentum Marketing, which handles all event coordination, public relations and marketing.

Sign up to volunteer or make a tax-deductible donation online at http://charlestonbasketbrigade.com/.

CHARLESTON BASKET BRIGADE VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Community members are invited to help with box assembly, meal assembly and meal delivery at the Charleston Area Convention Center in Exhibit Hall C in North Charleston. Due to construction, access to some parking lots and sidewalks will be blocked but volunteers can easily park in Lot C, which is located behind the Convention Center on the side of West Montague Ave.

SET UP & BOX ASSEMBLY: Monday, Nov. 25, 1– 5 p.m. — Help unload food off of the trucks, set up the assembly lines, and assemble the 3,500 boxes needed.

MEAL ASSEMBLY: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 7-10 a.m. — Jump into line and help assemble meals in boxes and load them in cars for delivery. Meal assembly moves fast, so please arrive early. Stay after to help breakdown and clean up.

MEAL DELIVERY: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 8-11 a.m. — Help deliver meals to homes, schools, churches and more. A pre-mapped delivery route and information needed for each stop will be provided to drivers at check-in.