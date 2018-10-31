Charleston Battery FOod Truck Festival to serve up tasty fare and fun!

It’s a concept that dates back to America’s beginnings in the 17th century. “Mobile cuisine,” “street food” and “field kitchens” have been part of the landscape since the late 1600s. According to mobile-cuisine.com, the Chuck wagon was introduced in 1866. Some 50 years later, the U.S. Army’s mobile canteen began serving food to troops. And who can forget the famous Oscar Meyer “Weiner Mobile” – the hard to miss portable hot dog cart that first hit the streets in the 1930s?

There’s something downright nostalgic about dining out of a truck – and chow lovers near and far will have a true smorgasbord to choose from on Sunday, November 4, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., when the area’s first Charleston Battery Food Truck Festival comes to town at MUSC Health Stadium on Daniel Island. All your favorite vendors – in one place.

“We wanted to host a free, all-ages event in hopes of bringing new people out to our stadium; we have a great venue and many DI residents have never been!” said Jodi Witte, director of corporate partnerships for the Charleston Battery. “The Food Truck Festival seemed like the perfect fit for DI families. We’re looking forward to bringing out some trucks that don’t ever make it out to Daniel Island.”

The event promises to serve up tasty fare from some of the most popular food trucks in Charleston. Offerings include tacos, grilled cheese specialties, Thai food, hotdogs, gyros, wraps, quesadillas, Greek selections, pizza, seafood, boiled peanuts and more. And there’ll be plenty of sweet treats for dessert.

“We’ll also have a wide selection of beer, wine, and liquor; music; and football on the 3,000 square foot jumbotron,” added Witte. “We want people to bring lawn chairs, blankets, tents, tailgate games, kids’ activities, etc. and set up camp at our stadium for the day! We have an amazing grass surface at MUSC Health Stadium, so we’re hoping people come and enjoy the food and beer and hang out for a while.”

According to Witte, over 25 different food trucks have committed to the event thus far.

“We’re hoping that everyone on Daniel Island comes out and spends the day with us,” added Witte. “We’re expecting a relaxed vibe full of great food, booze, and fun. Think of it as a neighborhood block party with some of the best mobile chefs in town!”

Admission to the Food Truck Festival is free.

“We’d love people to come out whether they try food from every truck or don’t eat anything at all,” continued Witte. “This is a great event for the Daniel Island community!”

Want to go?

CHARLESTON BATTERY FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL MUSC

Health Stadium

1900 Daniel Island Drive

Sunday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Presented by Coastal Luxury Homes

Participating vendors:

Daniel Island Dinners

Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream

Miracle Tasty Express

T&T Kettle Korn

Pelican’s Snoballs

James Brown Boiled Peanuts

El Pincho Taco

King of Pops

Cory’s Grilled Cheese

Holy Rolly Charleston

Monkey Shoulder Mixer

Happy Thai

Rolled Quesadillas

Holy City Waffles

Espettos on Wheels

Sabor Coastal Crust

Lason Anchor Grill

Holy City Cupcakes

Semilla Festival Foods

Booze Pops

Lola’s Lumpia Food Truck

Tamashii Food Truck

Tracys Elephant Ears

The Ice Cream Team

Root Note Food

Chopped-N-Topped

Pages Okra Grill

Alicia’s Northside Bar And Grill

Greekin’ Out

Madrigal’s Tacos & Latin Cuisine

Ravenel Fresh Seafood

Ohsogelato

The Golden Pineapple

Samiras Gyros and More

Squeals on Wheels

Duck Truck

For the most up to date list, visit the MUSC Health Stadium Facebook page. Admission is free.