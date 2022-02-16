Charleston City Council approves human affairs and race commission

Last week the Charleston City Council approved a new commission to promote equity, inclusion and racial reconciliation. Its creation — which stems from the city’s role in racial injustices dating back to pre-Civil War and the Jim Crow Era — is a compromise version of previous proposals.

Following a summer of nationwide protests seeking racial equality in June 2020, the city established a Special Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation. A year later, in August 2021, a more than 500-page report with more than 125 recommendations was prepared.

Last fall, council took a vote on whether or not to “receive” the report with recommendations that included:

$100 million in reparations for descendants of slaves, instruction and training of city employees and educators in the pillars of Critical Race Theory and The 1619 Project, increasing minimum wage to $16.41 and the reallocation of police funds. The vote fell short 6-7. Mayor John Tecklenburg, who voted in support of the report, vowed that the report would not die in his possession.

At the Feb. 9 meeting, the council voted 9-4 in favor of creating the Human Affairs and Racial Conciliation Commission. The commission's purpose is “to promote equity, inclusion and racial conciliation through meetings, presentations and research regarding all forms of institutional and community discrimination...”

Council members who voted in favor of its passage include: Jason Sakran, Robert Mitchell, Karl Brady, William Gregorie, Keith Waring, Peter Shahid, Stephen Bowden, Ross Appel and the mayor. In opposition were council members Kevin Shealy, Mike Seekings, Caroline Parker and Boyd Gregg. The meeting was a first for Gregg, the District 1 representative for Daniel Island, who was sworn in Feb. 4 after winning the seat in a special election runoff on Jan. 25.

“I know that all of us in this room want the best for our city, we unfortunately disagree on some of the means and methods by which we do that,” Gregg said. “I read through the initial report and felt there were some very good recommendations that we could take action on right now. I believe this commission is just delaying some of the actionable things we need to be doing.”

Gregg said after the meeting that he supports the environmental and infrastructure policy recommendations to underserved communities. He voted against the commission, stating, "without guardrails the city will end up with another report that is equally divisive six or nine months from now." Gregg said he hopes he's wrong and that the new commission improves the community.

“Ultimately, you’re talking about changing human hearts," Gregg said. "I don’t know that government can fix that ... that’s a human heart condition and I don’t know what the answer is to that.”

The newly formed commission has a similar purpose to the original panel, however, it is much more limited. One amendment provides, “Nor will it advocate to defund the police, provide cash reparations, teach critical race theory nor violate the South Carolina Heritage Act.”

The Human Affairs and Racial Conciliation Commission will have 13 members — three city council members and 10 people nominated by the council and the mayor.