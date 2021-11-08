Charleston City Council will hold its meeting on DI

Charleston City Council’s venue will look vastly different at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17. That’s because it won’t take place at city hall, but rather inside the newly furnished chambers at the state-of-the-art Daniel Island Recreation Center.

After more than a year-and-a-half hiatus of in-person meetings, and having to hold virtual sessions during COVID, the council is back on its travel schedule where they visit different parts of the city once a quarter to afford residents the convenience of attending and participating. City council meetings have been back in-person and open to the public since May.

In the past, Providence Church on Daniel Island served as a common meeting ground. A lot has changed on the island in nearly two years, especially the construction of a $10 million, 21,000-square-foot athletics facility now open at Governors Park.

The recreation center boasts a full-size gym and a 3,500-square-foot multipurpose room.

As for what’s on the council’s agenda, that won't be known for certain until the city releases the preview, typically the Thursday before the Tuesday meeting. An agenda should be available by Aug. 12 [after The Daniel Island News' press deadline].

“Obviously, there is going to be things on the agenda that are very specific to Daniel Island and Cainhoy area, so all the more reason we want folks to be there and experience it firsthand,” said Marie Delcioppo, Charleston City Councilwoman and District 1 representative.

However, it’s public knowledge that the city passed first readings of both the Comprehensive Plan and the Parks Master Plan unanimously during last month’s meeting at The Gaillard.

But at a joint workshop before the meeting, several city council members and planning commission members requested staff to schedule an additional session to take a deeper dive into the key issues of concern with the city plan. Those concerns include future land use reconsiderations for Cainhoy’s 9,000-acre peninsula, particularly north of Clements Ferry Road that is mapped and recommended for suburbanization up to the edge of the Francis Marion National Forest.

“No action will be taken on the city plan on Tuesday,” Delcioppo said. She confirmed that the first part of September will be used for a planning meeting before the second reading goes before council Sept. 21.

However, the parks plan has no postponements as of now and could possibly go before a second reading at the meeting on Daniel Island.

“People will know what’s on the agenda when the agenda comes out,” Delcioppo added. “We publicize the agenda well enough in advance and in compliance with FOIA.”

In order to voice comments in-person or remotely via Zoom, citizens have an opportunity to sign up any time before the meeting officially begins. When the agenda becomes available online, there will be specific instructions for how the public can engage.

Comments can also be submitted online, by mail and by phone via voicemail. All council meetings are streamed live and can be joined in real time or watched at a later date.

For more information about future council meetings, visit the city’s website at charleston-sc.gov. To view recordings of previous meetings, visit the city’s YouTube page, City of Charleston SC.