Charleston Duck Race fetches over $200K for local organizations

The 16th annual Charleston Duck Race, established by the Rotary Club of Daniel Island, took to the water at Guggenheim Park last Saturday. Thirty-thousand toy ducks floated for a cause that squeaks louder than the average rubber ducky.

Since its inception in 2007, the Duck Race has raised more than 2 million in proceeds for local beneficiaries and Rotary projects worldwide. These charities represent a wide selection of local nonprofit organizations focused on health and wellness, hunger and nutrition, housing and shelter, children and families, and education and literacy. In 2021, the majority of funds went to food support, a critical need during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the DI Rotary Club raised $150,000 and all Rotary Clubs combined raised a total of

$222,566 for the following organizations.

Beneficiaries

● East Cooper Community Outreach

● East Cooper Meals on Wheels

● Feeding of the Multitudes

● HALOS

● Shifa Clinic

● Rotary Club of Daniel Island Scholarship Program

Below is a list of the individual prize winners who participated from the community:

Prize winners

● $10,000 – TriMed Services

● $5,000 – Daniel Island Club employee

● $1,000 – Fernando Lopez

● $1,000 – Joshua Van Scoy

● $1,000 – Ben Perkins

● $1,000 – Jeff Banton

● $1,000 – Roper St. Francis Hospital