Charleston Duck Race to return with a big splash

Charleston may be the 176th largest city in the United States, overshadowed by other urban behemoths 20 times its size, but the annual Charleston Duck Race, sponsored by seven Rotary Clubs, packs a big-city charity punch. Quacky participants will witness just that on Saturday, May 6, at Guggenheim Terrace from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Evan Murray, the new Duck Race chair, said he has plans for bringing some pizazz to the Charleston Duck Race in the next few years. “I’ve taken over this year from George Roberts, former Duck Race chair, who led this race for five/six years. George is a master fundraiser and generated such excitement for the race while building it into something very special. I’m walking in big shoes and learning the ropes this year while bringing in some special touches, but I will say this, ‘Don’t miss race day as the ducks may make a splash in a big way we haven’t seen in a long time.’”

Murray, a Realtor at Daniel Island Real Estate, has brought his own flair, wit and marketing savvy to the race, posting clever ads on social media, expanding sponsor opportunities at the race itself and acting as an all-in ambassador for the race in words and deeds. To date, 63 sponsors have signed on with Daniel Island Community Fund – the largest at $10,000 – and New Realm and Jim Clifford both tied for second largest at $5,000.

Murray reported raising just over $119,000 as of April 4, halfway to the total goal of $250,000. All the Rotary Clubs in the area are planning a big push between now and race day to meet their goal.

A DUCK WITH NO NAME

Among Murray’s plans for the race – some new “splash” for race day that he’s keeping quiet for now and giving a proper name to the Duck Race mascot. Like the mysterious Clark Kent of Superman fame, the Rotary duck has gone unnamed for 16 years, out in public while flying under the radar, a voiceless mascot.

Yet, the mascot is a strong symbol of the Rotary Club, according to Rotary President Derek Epperson, “A symbol for how we raise so much money for our beneficiaries and all the other community service projects throughout the year. Our duck deserves a name.”

Many people have been the duck mascot at parades and other special events to drum up donations for the duck race, among them, James Platzer, a managing director at Wells Fargo Advisors. Rotary Club leaders said he has probably worn the duck costume more than anyone else.

Platzer said, “It’s surprisingly unsexy. You can’t see anything out of the head and it’s really hot. So I always had my wife as my ‘handler’ in case there was a child near me. It gave me a lot of respect for the Disney costumed characters. I’d say it has been fun being the center of attention, but I’m in my 50s and it isn’t the easiest job for an old man.”

Among other duck handlers is Beth Lee, senior legal counsel at Womble Bond Dickinson law firm. Lee has promoted the duck race as Rotary’s PR chair and conducted photo shoots with the mascot. “I always called him Mr. Duck to give him some sort of identity. The kids’ reactions to him were fabulous and adults always knew to ask about the race. It really felt amazing.”

Rotarians have weighed in on their top four winning names: Quacky, Quackers, Dee I Duck and Duck Norris. Duckleberry Finn came in fifth.

“We plan to give the vote to the kids of Daniel Island schools to choose the winning name,” Murray said.

A school visit is planned for later this month to talk about the importance of the duck race as a community event and provide students an opportunity to give the duck an identity at last. Until then, anyone interested in weighing in on the name of the duck can go to charlestonduckrace.com and offer up names – as well as a donation.

Epperson points out that participation is a win-win. “You are donating money to an event that raises money for incredible charities and you could also win $10,000 in prize money yourself if you have one of the winning ducks.”

HOW THE COMPETITION QUACKS UP

Thousands of duck races are held around the U.S. and the world to raise funds for local nonprofits every year and each race has its own special sauce.

The United Kingdom claims to have held the world’s Largest Duck Race, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. In 2009, 205,000 blue plastic ducks coursed down a .6 mile stretch of the River Thames. The winning duck yielded $125,000 in prize money and the race raised $124,000 for charity. A bit of trivia – duck race planners stopped using yellow ducks, converting to blue, to prevent race spectators from placing yellow ducks at the end of the race to falsely claim a winner.

“It’s exciting to know that we’ve exceeded London in monies raised through our race,” Epperson added. “In 16 years, we’ve raised a total of $2.5 million helping many people in the Lowcountry and around the world with health and wellness needs, educational scholarships, food and nutrition benefits, and access to clean water.”

The Great Singapore Duck Race was one of the largest, involving 85,000 rubber ducks taking to the Singapore River. The race raised in excess of $1 million for local charities. Singaporeans were so proud of their race, the winning rubber duck from the first “Million Dollar Duck Charity Race” of 2002 was on exhibit at the Asian Civilisations Museum, in a glass display donning sunglasses and a bright blue beak. Although the race generated a lot of traction in its early years, other cities have taken on the champion mantle more recently.

Chicago’s Annual Duck Derby took place on the Chicago River in 2022 with 70,000 ducks ceremoniously dropped off of the Columbus Bridge from a large Mack truck, as crowds counted down to race time. The race raised $300,000 and all proceeds went to Special Olympics Illinois. Chicago’s 70,000 ducks outnumber Charleston’s by 40,000, yet Chicago’s population of 2.7 million people is 18 times the size of Charleston. Chicago seems to be the race to beat at the moment.

On a much smaller scale, the annual Reedy River Duck Derby in Greenville, South Carolina, taking place on the same day as Charleston’s this year, has a goal of 14,000 adopted ducks. In their race, also sponsored by Rotary, ducks race down the Reedy River Falls, bobbing and hurtling towards each other. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few lost ducks heading this way down river from Greenville,” said Bob Schroeder, president elect of the Rotary Club of Daniel Island.

For more information about next month’s avian affair, visit charlestonduckrace.com. To enter this year’s race, adopt a duck online at charlestonduckrace.com.