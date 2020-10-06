Charleston Farm Fresh delivers the farmers market experience to your doorstep

Usually this time of the year folks would be stocking up on fresh fruits, veggies, breads, and other goodies at the local farmers markets. The COVID-19 crisis has curbed in-person shopping, but locals still can get fresh produce and items delivered to their door from Charleston Farm Fresh.

Owner Gabrielle Barnett recently started the fresh food delivery service to support local farmers during the pandemic and provide area residents with farm items.

“We’ve only been up and running for a few weeks now,” she said. “My family and I recently moved here from Los Angeles where we had chickens and a large garden at our home. I’ve always missed having access to fresh eggs and produce and this pandemic made me realize that so many others desired to have those things, too.”

Charleston Farm Fresh offers local eggs, produce, jams, honey and a variety of delectable delicacies.

Charleston Farm Fresh uses local suppliers, who were happy for the opportunity to sell their produce, especially since the pandemic slowed down restaurant business and closed most area farmers markets.

“We get all of our products from local farms and local chefs … We source most of our fruits and veggies from farms in Johns Island,” explained Barnett.

She moved to Daniel Island with her family about two years ago and is thrilled to be part of the community.

“We loved California, but we are so happy in Daniel Island. I wouldn’t want to raise my children anywhere else. It has that old school, 1950s feel where you can still feel comfortable letting your kids ride bikes without a worry,” she said.

Even the delivery girls are local, both were born and raised on Daniel Island. Claudia Rose Perkis, a junior at Academic Magnet High, and Amelia Perkis, an eighth grader at Daniel Island School, do the door dropoffs while maintaining social distancing. Residents can leave out cooler bags if they’re not home.

The two sisters enjoy working together and supporting the community during the pandemic. “Since COVID there aren’t many jobs available … it’s a good opportunity to have a summer job. And it’s pretty fun and I get to hang out with my sister,” said Claudia Rose.

Local residents are excited to get a taste of local goods delivered to their front door.

Amy Florez found out about the local service from the Daniel Island What’s Cooking Facebook page. After her first delivery, she was hooked.

“My family loved it. The blueberry blackberry jam was so tasty we were eating it by the spoonful. It was especially delicious spread on the homemade croissants … It is a wonderful service for our community,” said Florez.

Daniel Island resident Sara Hester is grateful to have local delivery here on the island.

“It has been amazing,” Hester said. “Gabrielle has found local honey, homemade olive oils, organic vegetables and fruits, local farmed eggs, homemade jams, pimento cheese and fresh baked breads and pastries! We are so fortunate to have all of these options available to us and delivered by local families to our front doors.”