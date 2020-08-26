Charleston HALOS ‘angels’ lift up those in need

Delores took her two grandsons in after they were born more than a decade ago, when their parents could not care for them. Today, the Charleston area grandmother is 76, living on a fixed income while supporting the boys, who are now teenagers.

She is one of thousands in the Charleston region providing what is known as kinship care to children of a family member, friend or relative. And without organizations like HALOS of Charleston, Delores might not have the ability to give them what they need. The nonprofit provides support and advocacy to abused and neglected children and the caregivers who take them in. Many of these caregivers are older, less educated, and have limited financial means. And they take on this new parenting role unexpectedly with no idea what the future holds.

According to data provided on the HALOS website, there are some 74,000 children in South Carolina currently in kinship care. Among the many local “angels” serving as HALOS’ supporters and ambassadors are longtime Daniel Island residents Amy and Jason Moyer. The couple has volunteered their time and helped raise money for the organization, while also contributing personally to the cause.

“They care so much about our mission,” said Kim Clifton, Charleston HALOS executive director. “And they are two of the greatest ambassadors we have.”

“I was first introduced to HALOS by a neighbor,” recalled Amy, who has worked on Daniel Island for more than 20 years. “…They had a personal experience with this in their family, where children were left without caregivers. They really opened my eyes to this need.”

Sometimes it happens when a parent or both parents are suddenly unable to provide care. Maybe there is a death, or the parent went to jail or rehab.

“It happens day in and day out,” added Amy. “There are just a multitude of different situations where these family members need our assistance…And usually these (kinship) caregivers are thrown into it overnight. They don’t think about it for months on end or prepare for it.”

HALOS quickly steps in to provide any help needed, including critical care goods, counseling, home visits and more.

“They’re there for all aspects,” said Amy. “They counsel the caregiver. They help with school supplies, diapers, bedding, whatever the need may be.”

While the organization has been fiscally responsible in planning, the current COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll. HALOS has had to cancel its Back to School Drive for the children it serves, as well as their popular annual Oyster Roast fundraiser in the fall, and they are not yet certain whether or not their popular HALOS Christmas Tree program will be able to happen. While they have had good success in applying for grants, Clifton said the biggest need HALOS has right now is for financial resources and ambassadors to help raise awareness.

HALOS has received generous support over the years from many Daniel Island residents, businesses and organizations, including the Daniel Island Community Fund Foundation (which contributed more than $10,000 in 2019), the DI Development Company

Employee-Advised Fund, Daniel Island Real Estate, and the Daniel Island Exchange Club. The Daniel Island Rotary Club also has stepped up to help.

The Moyers plan to continue their support as well. “We know the dollars are going to meet a local need,” said Amy. “...This is a direct impact.”