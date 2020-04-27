Charleston Heart Ball Silent Auction goes virtual!

The American Heart Association Charleston Heart Ball is one of many locally based charity events that is adapting its fundraising efforts in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

To adjust to these unprecedented times, the Heart Ball, a black tie fundraising event previously scheduled in March, has been rescheduled to July 10. But to continue to move their mission forward and raise needed funds now, the Charleston Heart Ball Auction is going virtual!

The silent online auction goes live on Wednesday, April 29 at 6 p.m. and closes Friday, May 1 at 8 p.m. According to the American Heart Association Lowcountry Facebook page, “Thousands of families across the lowcountry don’t have easy access to healthy foods, quality transportation, or healthcare.”

You can help that by going online and participating in the Heart Ball Virtual Silent Auction by clicking here.

Follow the silent auction and make your bids on items such as books, jewelry, cyber security services, and trips, as well as on gift certificates to local eateries, clothiers, spas, car detailing and more.

Look for more information about how other charities are responding and changing during life in a COVID-19 world in our May 7 edition of the paper.