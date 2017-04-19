For the sixth year in a row, Charleston Home + Design Magazine is hosting a high-end home show on Daniel Island, but this year is going to be a little different. Most notable is the new name - The Charleston Home + Outdoor Living Festival - which better reflects some of the exciting new additions to the event. In addition to the nearly 100 local A-list contractors, this year’s revamped gathering will offer visitors live music, a “Crafts on the Courts” Craft Beer Festival, delicious food grilled “backyard style” on Big Green Eggs, and much more.

The Charleston Home + Outdoor Living Festival will run Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23 at the Volvo Car Stadium (formerly Family Circle Stadium) on Daniel Island. People of all ages will find something to entertain and inform them at this year’s festival, which will also include a luxury home tour of Daniel Island properties. As part of the “Crafts on the Courts” Craft Beer Festival, visitors can purchase a $25 “Craft Beer Passport” to sample over a dozen local and regional craft beers that will be paired with Big Green Egg-prepared tacos and sliders. There will also be a special kids’ zone, where parents can drop off children to be supervised and entertained with crafts by Annie’s Nannies for a small fee. For a list of all the event’s activities, visit www.danielislandhomeshow.com.

“Crafts on the Courts” Craft Beer Festival

*A Snappy Event is organizing the Craft Beer Festival which will take place in conjunction with the Charleston Home + Outdoor Living Festival.

• Hours for the Craft Beer Festival are 12 -5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

• For one price—$25—attendees will receive a “Craft Beer Passport” which will entitle them to sample over one dozen local and regional craft beers in a commemorative mug. As part of that ticket, they will also be treated to sizzling tacos and sliders grilled “backyard style” on Big Green Eggs (provided by Palmetto Outdoor Kitchens) on site.

• There will be guest chef grilling demonstrations in which attendees are encouraged to gather around the Big Green Eggs to experience firsthand tips and tricks of the trade how to grill, smoke or bake at home using a Big Green Egg.

• There will be live music from Andrews Stafford (12 - 2:30 p.m.) and Robert Alverez (3 - 5 p.m.) on Saturday and Gracious Day on Sunday.

• Tickets for “Crafts on the Courts” Craft Beer Festival may be purchased at www.ASnappyEvent.com or www.DanielIslandHomeShow.com

Home Show Happy Hour

• After the Home Tour, return to the Charleston Home + Outdoor Living Festival for the Home Show Happy Hour Saturday evening 5 - 8 p.m.

• Admission to the “Home Show Happy Hour” is free and attendees can explore the show while dining on complimentary catered food provided by vendors and if they wish to drink craft beer or wine can purchase a wristband for $5.

• Live music will be provided by John Cusatis who puts on a very entertaining and interactive show playing rock favorites from Jimmy Buffett to Bob Marley to the Eagles and more. Attendees are encouraged to request from his set list of over 200 songs and join him on stage with percussion instruments he provides to sing along or just groove to the tunes.

Win a $20,000+ Backyard Makeover!

*Charleston Home + Design Magazine along with several local companies are donating products and services to transform a homeowner’s backyard.

Makeover includes:

▪ Grill- Palmetto Outdoor Kitchen

▪ Mosquito Control Service- Mosquito Shield

▪ Landscape Plan and Project Management- DIG Landscape

▪ Outdoor Furniture- Backyard Retreats

▪ Exterior Lighting Package- Outdoor Lighting Perspective

▪ Hanging Bed- Saltwood Company

▪ Bedding Package- Hanging Bed- Aiden Fabrics

▪ Pergola- Express Sunrooms

▪ Paver Installation- Just Hardscapes

▪ Plant & Ground Covering Package- Stacks Nursery

Be a Cover Star!

A ten-foot high mockup of the cover of the Spring 2017 issue of Charleston Home + Design Magazine featuring the front elevation of Patricia Altschul’s AMAZING downtown mansion will be set up for attendees to stand in front of and become an instant Cover Star!