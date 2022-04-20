Charleston P.D. to hold virtual walkthrough of Police Data Initiative website, May 2

The Citizen Police Advisory Council, in partnership with the Charleston Police Department, will present a series of informational discussions to the public. The latest topic, a walkthrough of CPD’s Police Data Initiative website at bit.ly/3uNLnpm, is a webinar set for May 2 at 7 p.m.

The PDI is a national initiative, which “promotes the use of open data to encourage joint problem solving, innovation, enhanced understanding, and accountability between communities and the law enforcement agencies that serve them.”

“The May 2 discussion will include a review of the components, the purpose of the tool, limitations, future updates, and how to navigate the site.”

CPD launched their current PDI website in 2017. It includes an internal affairs dashboard, static reports, filterable incident map, and police response datasets.

Lieutenant Brian Salkeld (CPD commander of the Crime Intelligence Unit and Special Enforcement Team), David Crosby (CPD data integration and analysis manager), Emily Broome (CPAC councilperson), and Paul Tamburrino (CPAC communications subcommittee chair) will facilitate and lead this public informational session.

Panelists will include other members of CPAC and CPD.

All citizens are encouraged to join, and there will be time allocated for questions from the public to be addressed. Register in advance for this webinar at bit.ly/3uKkfHy. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To submit your question in advance, please email Paul Tamburrino at chspoliceadvisory@gmail.com

Future CPAC informational sessions will include topics such as: De-Escalation Initiatives Championed by CPD, Traffic Stop Procedures, and Racial Bias Dashboard and Human Affairs and Racial Conciliation Commission. The goal is to hold quarterly sessions.

The mission of the CPAC is to bring together people of diverse backgrounds encompassing ethnicity, academia, business leaders, faith-based organizations, elected officials, media, and/or law enforcement to create an open dialog and understanding. Through this process the realization that public safety and individual rights must live in harmony in order to reduce crime, eliminate fear (citizens of police and police of citizens), and create an environment of trust and transparency that will ultimately foster communication and improve relations and cooperation. Each faction will speak their truth while respecting the views and beliefs of others.