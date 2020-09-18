Home / News / Charleston PD launches digital citizen engagement platform

Charleston PD launches digital citizen engagement platform

Fri, 09/18/2020
staff report

The Charleston Police Department is partnering with Qmarkets to launch a new online collaboration platform called Eureka, with the aim of proactively identifying innovative ideas to foster civic engagement and maintain transparency with citizens. The first challenge in this project seeks to collect suggestions from both employees and citizens to build safer communities.

This project is one outcome from the 2019 CNA racial bias audit, which recommended the solicitation of input from both citizens and members of the police department to continuously strive for improvement.

Charleston is the first organization in the world to utilize Qmarkets’ “Eureka” platform.

The department is inviting the public to visit the site and submit ideas, comments, and votes.

