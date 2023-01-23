Charleston PD offers advice amid car break-ins

Vehicle break-ins continue to plague Daniel Island and its surrounding areas.

A recent crime report in The Daniel Island News highlighted numerous theft cases investigated in December, including four firearms stolen from the vehicles.

As recently as Jan. 16, nearly two dozen vehicles were broken into at the Wharf 7 apartment complex on Daniel Island, with police suspecting the criminals were looking for firearms.

Charleston Police Department Administrative Sergeant Stephen Voges noted that, “Most vehicle break-ins occur when the vehicle is unlocked. However, some suspects will still attempt to physically break in.”

He offered reminders to residents about keeping their vehicles safe and deterring would-be thieves, posting the following to Nextdoor online.

Secure Your Vehicle

Roll your car windows up all the way and engage the car alarm, but do not depend on it as the only way to deter a thief. A car thief can break into your car and be out in about 30 seconds, fast enough that an alarm doesn't scare most of them away.

Keep Your Vehicle Tidy

Thieves like to window shop! Avoid leaving anything visible in the car. Almost any item that's visible from the outside - even if you think it is worthless - could be seen as valuable to a thief. Your spare change, sunglasses, even an empty bag (a thief may think there is something inside the bag) could be valuable in the mind of a thief.

Conceal All Proof

Stow your electronics and accessories well out of sight, or just take it along with you. The proof alone might be enough to pique the interest of thieves, including items such as power cords, adapters, and GPS windshield suction-cup mounts. If you remove the suction cup, make sure to wipe the ring off the windshield; it's a dead giveaway that you own a GPS.

Stash Before You Park

Get in the habit of putting items you want hidden in the trunk of your car before you arrive at your destination. Thieves will linger in busy parking lots looking for you to stash your valuable items.

Park Smart

Park in a busy, well-lit area and avoid concealment from larger vehicles, fences, or foliage. Avoid parking in isolated and poorly-lit areas.

If you see anything suspicious, please call CPD Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Editor’s note: The Daniel Island News will have more on the Wharf 7 break-ins and other crime reports in the Jan. 26 print edition of the paper.