Charleston PD releases 2021 annual report

Last week, the Charleston Police Department released its 2021 annual report, serving as an outline of the department’s missions, objectives, challenges and accomplishments throughout 2021. The report offers insight into crime and traffic statistics, use of force application numbers, investigation updates, and geographical trends throughout the city.

CPD Chief Luther Reynolds said, “Last year, I spoke of the city’s history of resilience and resolve, and that foundation was necessary as 2021 challenged us to an even greater degree. As we worked through those challenges, one thing became clear: the best organizations and the best people shine brightest when situations are most urgent. I have a great desire for this agency to be the very best. Every decision I make is predicated on the understanding that we will do what is best for our community, our agency, and our people. I am honored to lead the Charleston Police, to work with Mayor John Tecklenburg and the leaders of our city, and to implement a vision that will make 2022 our best year yet. I ask you to join us in our efforts to make Charleston the best place in the world to live, work and visit.”

In 2021, the CPD:

• Flattened the curve of violent crime in Charleston while many other cities continued to see violent crime numbers rise. Following a nationwide rise in violent crime from 2019 to 2020, CPD devoted significant resources to address that trend and kept violent crime to a near plateau in 2021. Data from the first quarter of 2022 indicates a decline in violent crime.

• Celebrated its 30th Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies accreditation and introduced its first internal affairs dashboard, offering transparency to the community by depicting information and outcomes related to use of force deployment, complaint adjudication, investigation dispositions and compliments.

• Completed and opened a state-of-the art forensics facility in February 2021. The Forensic Services Division provides services in crime scene investigation, drug analysis, fire debris analysis, latent print processing and identification, firearms examination, digital evidence examinations, forensic video analysis and body fluid identification. The department also ushered the Integrated Ballistic Information System, which assists trained Forensic Services Division employees in providing investigative leads linking crimes and firearms across jurisdictions, further enabling detection and dissolution of violence.

• Created the department’s first civilian analyst FBI task force position in the department’s Analysis and Innovation Division. This individual supports participation in multi-state investigations, which led to federal indictments for offenses including shutting down a large scale prostitution and narcotics manufacturing network.

• Established a key relationship-building foundation with school district leaders through the continued pandemic. The department’s school resource and school security response officers created programs and initiatives focused on mental health wellbeing and positive engagement resulting in there being no repeat offenders of school weapon violations, narcotics violations, assault, disorderly conduct and threats throughout the 2020-21 year.

• Added resources and metrics to address the deadliest year of traffic-related fatalities: 25 traffic-related fatalities, with about 60% related to driving under the influence. Even as pandemic restrictions have lifted and more tourists returned, it is expected that these efforts will lead to safer roadways in the city.

• Celebrated a successful year in the department’s Community Outreach division, which received multiple awards, began an important partnership with Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support and opened Charleston’s first gathering center.

• Upheld a commitment to protecting the First Amendment rights of the people to be heard and remain safe while doing so. As with 2020, racial and social justice demonstrations occurred regularly. Charleston Police officers staffed hundreds of demonstrations throughout 2021, allowing citizens to voice their thoughts and opinions in a secure environment.

• Continued its work on the 2020-2025 Strategic Leadership Plan, pursuing excellence in applying the organization’s mission, vision and core values. The SLP endeavors to fulfill the greatest needs of our citizens while maintaining organizational needs and improving success for all.

• Established and implemented the Racial Bias Audit Dashboard, a live, interactive online publication of progress made toward compliance with recommendations from the 2019 CNA Institute for Public Research Racial Bias Audit. At year’s end, CPD had achieved “compliance” status in 88% of the audit recommendations.

• Sustained work with the Citizens Police Advisory Council, which saw increased incoming and outgoing communications between police and citizens. CPD and CPAC look to 2022 to initiate a series of informational sessions open to the public in order to educate and receive thoughts, ideas and opinions.

• Implemented new initiatives focusing on talent acquisition led by a nationally recognized recruitment team.

• Assembled its first Public Information Team, comprising sworn and professional staff, with a goal of fostering mutual trust between the department, the media and the community.

• Held its first Awards Banquet, sponsored by LENS and the Charleston Riverdogs, highlighting the outstanding work, acts, and contributions to public service by an astonishing number of officers, professional staff, and citizens over the 2021 year.

The 2021 CPD Annual Report is published online and can be found at charleston-sc.gov/DocumentCenter/View/31775/CPD-ANNUAL-REPORT-2021.