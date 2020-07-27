Charleston Police Department to Participate in Racial Justice Town Hall

The Charleston Police Department will participate in “Our Lives, Our Police, Our Community” – a virtual Racial Justice Town Hall organized and hosted by the AND Campaign Charleston Chapter on Thursday, July 30th from 6 -8 p.m.

The event will be facilitated by representatives of the AND Campaign and will include several community panelists representing Black Lives Matter, the Charleston Area Justice Ministry, and the ACLU, among others.

The event will be broadcasted from the AND Campaign YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/i20BeIt7yPM

The public may submit questions prior to the event through a google form that can be found at this link: https://forms.gle/bPp7KUYAUBmahr4f8

Questions may be submitted anonymously but feel free to include your name and email address for possible follow-ups if your question cannot be addressed live. Email contact: speaktocpd@charleston-sc.gov