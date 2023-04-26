Charleston police investigate incidents of theft, vandalism among other crimes

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island and Clements Ferry Road, between April 1 and April 15.

Motor Vehicle Thefts

On April 2, a resident of River Landing Drive reported that her 2021 Lexus RX350 had been stolen during the overnight hours. The victim advised that she had left a spare key inside of the vehicle. Tracking was available through a Lexus app and the vehicle was recovered at an apartment complex on Rivers Avenue. Police processed the vehicle for evidence and returned it to the owner.

A 2015 Mercedes Benz GLK sport utility vehicle was reported stolen from an apartment complex on Blakeway Street, during the overnight hours on April 11. The vehicle had been left unlocked with a key in the center console prior to the theft. No surveillance cameras were available in the area.

Theft from a Motor Vehicle

An officer responded to a residence on River Landing Drive in reference to a theft from a vehicle. A wallet, tools valued at $4,200, and an iPad worth $300 were stolen from the car, sometime between April 1 and April 3. There were no signs of forced entry.

Fraud

On April 3, a victim advised that he had been at a bar in downtown Charleston when he was approached by an individual who offered to give him a ride to his residence on Robert Daniel Drive. He accepted the ride and provided the driver with his Cash App credentials. The driver made two unauthorized withdrawals on the account, totaling $2,800. An investigation is pending.

Vandalism

An individual who had recently moved into his home on Oak Leaf Street reported that an unknown person used black paint to spray the words “Get Out” on his garage door. The crime was reported on April 4; an investigation is underway.

Embezzlement

On April 14, an officer responded to a business on Clements Ferry Road in reference to a theft. Contact was made with a store manager, who stated that an employee had been stealing money and lottery tickets from the cash register and placing the items in his back pocket. Video footage indicated that the illegal activity had been occurring since February. A total of $4,313 in cash and 38 lottery tickets were stolen by the individual, who was positively identified. The case is pending.

Weapons Law Violation

A Team 5 officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Clements Ferry Road on April 14 and observed a vehicle traveling 75 mph in a 45 mph zone. A stop was initiated, and the driver was found to be in possession of an unlawfully stored handgun. The suspect was carrying the weapon, a PSA Dagger handgun, in a backpack, without a concealed weapons permit. Loaded magazines were found in the trunk of the vehicle. The driver also had an outstanding warrant with the North Charleston Police Department. He was detained by police and transferred to North Charleston for arrest.