Charliewood Pictures announces distribution deal for their first narrative film, "Warrior Road"

Daniel Island-based production company Charliewood Pictures, led by Founder and Chairman Denis Gallagher, has announced a distribution deal for their South Carolina set feature-film Warrior Road. The deal is with Gravitas Ventures, a global entertainment distributor based in Los Angeles, with the film now available through iTunes and additional major streaming and on-demand platforms.

In the story, three young men in the waterlands of Charleston, South Carolina, rob a rural juke joint and flee up the coast to Myrtle Beach. But for one of them, Joseph -- a broken, painfully shy writer -- this journey becomes a quest for strength and courage in the face of a painful past.

“Warrior Road takes its cues from the cinematic rides of the 1970s and 80s and infuses it with a knowing heart,” said Producer Doug Coupe, a former actor and a longtime Daniel Island resident. “And it is told with a distinctive tone and style by a group of top-notch local production professionals led by Brad Jayne, our writer/director, who is a very talented visual storyteller.”

The film was shot mostly in the Charleston area, with some filming in Myrtle Beach. According to Jayne, the distinctive South Carolina landscape is a key presence to the story, especially its more spiritual aspects.

“We used a lot of locations that directly inspired the story, like Boneyard Beach, Folly Beach, Sullivan’s Island and Charleston County Parks,” said Jayne. “And we wouldn’t have been able to do it without all the support we got from those groups and the Charleston community as a whole.”

Warrior Road stars some of today’s most talented up-and-coming actors, including Lorenzo Henrie, (Fear the Walking Dead, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD), Clayne Crawford (TV’s Lethal Weapon, Swimfan), Kristopher Higgins (CSI: Cyber, Devil’s Knot) and David Henrie (Wizards of Waverly Place, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2).

Music tracks by Hootie & the Blowfish and local acts Danielle Howle and Stop Light Observations are part of the bold, innovative soundtrack, along with songs from Nina Simone, Toussaint McCall, Otis Redding, Moby, Bobby Bandiera, Chet Baker, and more. The film also includes original music by Quentin Baxter and members of Lowcountry Voices, and local composers and musicians Mark Bryan and Charlton Singleton contributed to the score.

“I don’t think you can have much more of a grassroots community project than this one,” added Jayne. “This was created by a family of crew and artists based in Charleston, really showing off the talent and creativity we have here. And we’re so humbly thankful to all of them for dedicating their blood, sweat and tears to making this movie happen.”