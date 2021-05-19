Charting a safe course for outdoor fun

COVID-19 changed everyone’s life. People were forced to find new activities, while still staying safe and social distancing. Luckily for Lowcountry locals, the area waterways provide the perfect place to safely enjoy the outdoors.

Freedom Boat Club of Charleston (freedomboatclub.com) is one of the local boat rental services that gives residents the opportunity to safely enjoy the water without the expense of boat ownership. Freedom experienced record growth in 2020 and is on track to increase their memberships in 2021.

Max Curtis, director of dock operations, explained how the club works.

“Freedom Boat Club is a boat sharing model, in which members pay a one-time initiation fee and monthly dues, and in return they have access to our fleet of boats here in Charleston, as well as around the world…” he said. “Freedom handles everything in between, including the boat storage, maintenance, insurance, cleaning and repairs, so members can focus on having fun.”

Safety has always been a major priority of Freedom, especially during the pandemic.

“In response to COVID-19, Freedom Boat Club has implemented enhanced sanitation of the boats between each reservation, adhering to social distancing during arrivals/departures on the docks, all staff wearing masks and PPE, as well as staggered arrivals to ensure groups are properly spaced out when departing out on the water. People are looking for ways to connect with family and friends and there is no better activity that is safe and social-distanced than being out on the water,” Curtis said.

Harry Olson feels the club is a better option than owning a boat.

“Being out on the water is so refreshing plus you have the great views of Charleston Harbor and the surrounding area,” Olson said. “There are so many places you can visit and we often dock at a restaurant for lunch.”

Robert Sullivan, a local Freedom Boat Club member, is very comfortable boating, especially during the pandemic. “Boating is a very safe activity given that it’s outside with a breeze. It’s a great social activity because everyone is in a good mood. When the fish are biting it’s a great excuse to get away from work. Any kind of stress goes away when you get underway.”

Another local favorite, Carefree Boat Club (carefreeboats.com/locations/charleston) just moved its second location to the Daniel Island waterfront. Bruce Jarrard, Carefree membership director, said members have a variety of new boats to choose from. “You may want a bow rider to explore the rivers on Saturday. Then on Sunday you may want to take the kids tubing or perhaps fishing.”

Novice boaters have nothing to fear because training is included with all memberships.

“You don’t have to worry that you’ve never driven a boat or that you haven’t driven one in years. It’s free. We want you to be comfortable on the boats and on the water,” Jarrard said. “Every time that you go out we are there to help you and when you get back our dockhands are waiting to help you dock ... When you return to the dock, you simply walk away. Boating doesn’t get any easier than this. No cleaning, storage, towing, maintenance, property taxes or insurance to deal with — no hassles.”

Tim Vize said that after joining Carefree he’s spent more time on the water than he did when he owned a boat. “You begin to weigh all the work required to get your boat out there against how easy it is with Carefree. We enjoy the boating experience so much more,” he said. “The boat is always clean, gassed up and ready to go when we get there. Being on the water is always a great ‘distraction’ regardless of what else is going on in the world.”

For those who want to stay on the land, the new Daniel Island waterfront piers will soon offer plenty of outdoor fun. Sam Steinke of One River Landing (oneriverlanding.com) says the summer will bring several new additions to the Daniel Island waterfront area.

“We’ll have public outdoor seating, the largest public dock in Charleston, among a lot of other amenities that will soon be available,” Steinke said.

Editor’s note: To read more about the activities available at the waterfront on Daniel Island, read the recent story from The Daniel Island News online at thedanielislandnews.com/news/all-along-waterfront.