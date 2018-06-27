Check yourself before you wreck yourself

Golf carts, bikes, and low speed vehicles (LSVs) are a solid and quick way to traverse a back road or two, and with their growing presence on Daniel Island, it seems fitting to give a heads up to our readers about the rules behind these transportation tools. Below is a quick reference guide featuring the most important laws, regulations, and tips to ensure safe and responsible driving.

BIKES

-All laws that apply to motorists apply to cyclists.

-Cyclists must obey all traffic signals, stop signs, and lane markings

-Cyclists are recommended to use hand signals to indicate their actions. These include raising the left arm to square or extending the right arm horizontally to indicate a right turn, extending the left arm horizontally to indicate a left turn, and extending the left or right arm downward to indicate a decrease in speed.

-Bike riders should have a red reflector on the back of their bicycle and a light in the front when driving at night. Cyclists are also recommended to wear light colored clothing.

-Bike riders must stay in the bike lane or stay as far to the right as possible if no bike lane is available.

GOLF CARTS

-By definition, a golf cart is not considered a “motor vehicle” (they have maximum speeds of 20 miles per hour or less) and thus do not have to conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

-Golf carts must be operated during daylight hours.

-Golf carts may be operated within four miles of the address printed on the registration certificate and only on a highway or street where the posted speed limit is 35 miles per hour or less.

-As long as a golf cart owner follows the above rules, they may cross an intersection where the intersecting road has a speed limit above 35 miles per hour.

-A person operating a permitted golf cart must be at least 16 years of age and have a valid driver’s license.

-When operating a golf cart, the driver must have the golf cart’s registration, proof of liability insurance, and their driver’s license in the vehicle.

-A golf cart permit (obtained through the SCDMV) must be replaced with a new permit every five years, or when the owner changes their address.

LOW SPEED VEHICLES

-An LSV is a four-wheeled motor vehicle that can travel at speeds of 20 miles per hour or greater. It must also have a gross vehicle weight of less than 2500 pounds.

-LSVs can be driven at night.

-LSVs may only be operated on a highway or street where the posted speed limit is 35 miles per hour or less.

-A low speed vehicle may cross a highway at an intersection where the highway has a posted speed limit of more than thirty-five miles an hour.

-All LSVs must be equipped with headlamps, front and rear turn signals, tail lamps, stop lamps, an exterior mirror on the driver’s side, either an exterior mirror on the passenger side or an interior mirror, a parking brake, a windshield, a Vehicle Identification Number, and seatbelts.

For more detailed information on the rules and regulations concerning golf carts and LSVs, visit https://www.scstatehouse.gov/code/t56c002.php.