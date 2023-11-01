Children’s authors to lead 2023 Author Series with coastal stories

Thanks to the generous support of the Daniel Island Community Fund and Bublish, Inc., the Daniel Island News Author Series returns in 2023. The series kicks off with two local children’s book authors who explore stories set by the sea. Join authors Leigh Cook and

Benjamin Pogue on Jan. 25, 4 p.m. at the Daniel Island Library. The event is free. Reserve your space at: bit.ly/3Qf0UaN.

“Nobi” by Leigh Cook

Written by a Daniel Island School teacher and mother of two, “Nobi” is a sweet story about a young “merdog” – half-mermaid, half-dog – looking for answers and acceptance and is the perfect addition to family bookshelves, school libraries, classrooms, and discussions about embracing your differences and finding your own true path.

Nobi lives in the ocean with her seal pod and her seal parents, but she doesn’t quite seem to fit in. When she decides to take a chance and ventures onto the beach, she discovers a whole new life and has great adventures. Torn between her duty to protect the ocean and her desire to live on land, will Nobi ever find out where she truly belongs?

Cook decided to write Nobi because her daughter was going through a tough time and felt like she was not accepted by her friends. Cook believes no child should ever feel this way. Her hope is that “Nobi” helps children realize they shouldn’t hide their differences because they make us who we are and can help us find our purpose in life.

The book is illustrated by Catherina Matigina.

“A Walk Along the Sea” by Benjamin Pogue

An illustrated poem by Daniel Island resident Benjamin Pogue about love, nature and the wisdom of treasuring them, this watercolor illustrated children’s poem takes the reader on a journey along the water’s edge to discover crabs, shells and surf and how the ocean leaves behind “boneyards,” or maritime forests that are visible, left awash in the surf. The book’s nature and conservation themes encourage the reader to get outdoors, to explore and to take care of our families and the world around us.

Pogue is a retired marketing and consulting executive with a passion for the Lowcountry and for conservation.

Pogue hopes the poem will bring families together to explore the natural beauty that is found throughout the region. When his book was first released, he explained, “My message, in part, is that parents need to take their children out in the wilderness and see all the beautiful treasures we have in South Carolina… I would love for families to explore together all the undeveloped areas of our coast, so they can appreciate the true treasure of nature.”

The book is illustrated by former Daniel Island resident Johanna Hughes.

Feb. 22 – Civil War Era – Historical Fiction

The February author series event will be held at 7 p.m. in the theater at Daniel Pointe Retirement Community and will feature the award-winning historical novels “Railsplitter” by John Cribb and “Trouble the Water” by Rebecca Bruff.