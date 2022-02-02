Children's book addresses emotional side of deployment

After more than 20 years in the armed forces and more than a dozen deployments to locations all over the world, Daniel Island resident Major Noah Davis understands the challenges families face when a parent has to leave for extended periods of time.

He wanted something his kids could keep with them when he was gone that was more meaningful than a stuffed animal. “I felt like it would be great to have something that delved a little deeper on the emotional side," Davis said.

But he couldn’t find the right item.

This lack of resources for the children of deployed military members is what inspired Davis to write his own book, “Dad Has To Go.”

Dedicated “to all the courageous men and women who spend time apart from their loved ones," the book aims to start discussions about feelings and help kids process those complicated emotions that accompany being apart for a long time.

The oldest of five children, Davis was no stranger to the demands of deployment and duty since both his mom and dad served in the military. The family moved a lot because of his parents’ jobs, but spent the most time in Ohio and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Davis attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, and his first assignment after college brought him to Charleston where he met his wife, Lauren, who was also on her first military assignment after college.

Although his job as a pilot in the United States Air Force meant moving for the family, Davis was thrilled to return to the Charleston area after his retirement from active duty. This is the family’s fourth year on Daniel Island, raising two girls ages 9 and 7, and a 5-year-old

boy. Davis currently works as a pilot for American Airlines based out of Charlotte, North Carolina, and also serves in the Air Force reserves.

“My goal is to make sure that this resource gets into as many hands as possible who could benefit from it,” Davis said about his recently published book. “While the book is written from my perspective as a military member, I believe it has wide application to the civilian community as well, especially those families with jobs that create absences in the family for periods of time.”

Writing the book came easy to Davis, who said he enjoys writing poetry – a format that comes in handy for the self-described amateur songwriter who loves music and playing the guitar.

Davis didn’t have to look too far for someone to illustrate the book and bring his words to life. His sister, Joy, is the artist in the family and she gladly accepted the opportunity. “I’m super proud of the work my sister did,” he said, expressing gratitude for her hard work and ability to capture the feeling of the book. “At each step she was so intentional, with the colors she used to set the mood,” and her attention to detail. “One of the cool things I love that my sister did was the rainbow pajamas on the little girl in the book were just like the

ones my daughter had when she was little,” he added.

Davis said he and his wife hope the book encourages building good habits for all generations and will spark the importance of talking about emotions instead of keeping them inside.

“Ultimately, my heart and mission are founded in family and marriage care and improving mental health in our military community,” he said.