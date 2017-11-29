Several Daniel Island Park properties on Ralston Creek have decked their halls in the spirit of the season, while raising money for a good cause. The first ever “Christmas on the Creek” event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9 to generate support for the St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church building fund.

The event offers tours of seven homes – three on Ralston Creek Street, one on Park Crossing Street, and three on Creek Landing Street.

“It’s an easy walking tour,” said Betsy Sarsfield, one of the event’s organizers. “…All homes have fabulous views and are beautifully decorated for Christmas!”

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at www.clare.church or at the church office, located at 225 Seven Farms Dr. Suite 107. If purchased online, tickets can be picked up at LIDI restaurant on Daniel Island starting at 11 a.m. on the day of the tour. There will be a trolley service to the homes departing from Governors Park. Visit www.clare.church or call (843) 471-2673 for more information.

Once completed, the new St. Clare of Assisi church facility will seat at least 800 people and as many as 1,200. The Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist, on Broad Street in historic Charleston, by comparison, seats just over 600 worshipers. The new church, to be located next to the Bishop England High School campus, will be easily accessible by pedestrians, bicycles and golf carts.

The “Blessed to Build” capital campaign has a goal of more than $10 million, of which $9.9 million in cash and pledges has already been raised. Following a two-year design and permitting process, the parish hopes to break ground in the second half of 2019. Construction is expected to take between 18 and 24 months.