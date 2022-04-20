April is the busiest time of the year for Anna Spann, a Daniel Island resident who is a certified public accountant at The Fulp Company. She was supposed to be doing taxes, but instead she’s investing her time by providing humanitarian aid for the citizens and refugees of war-torn Ukraine.

Spann and her husband are Ukrainian and much of her extended family still live in Kyiv. Her cousins have built homemade bomb shelters out of basements, her aunt is stationed as a nurse at a local hospital and her 86-year-old grandmother refuses to surrender her home. The war hits home directly for Spann; therefore, she too refuses to cease giving aid to her homeland.

“When the war started I couldn’t help,” Spann said. “That powerlessness was driving me crazy… When you feel powerless, you can either be sad or you can take that sadness and turn it into action.”

A little over a month ago, during the span of a weekend, a grassroots nonprofit called #CHS4Ukraine was born. A model branched off of Euro Foods Bakery Cafe’s efforts, in fiscal partnership with West Ashley Connects, the organization's goal is to “help support the brave people of Ukraine in their fight for sovereignty and freedom.”

Their efforts focus on “the immediate needs such as medical supplies, technology and other essential needs into the hands of those who need it most.”

#CHS4Ukraine collaborates with hospitals, individual donors, supply companies and businesses to obtain items that are desperately needed by the Ukrainian people. Donations go directly toward funding these humanitarian relief efforts. All donations are tax deductible.

So far, approximately $250,000 in donations have been raised to this point. A sizable donation of money, time and energy has come from one Daniel Island resident in particular.

One of the brainchilds of the ground operation is Daniel Island resident and real estate investor Chris Watson. Watson, the project lead, has many years of disaster-related experience as a FEMA contractor and for this reason he is considered the CEO of the tactical approach.

“It’s both ad hoc but very, very well organized,” Watson said.

Weekly, couriers transport aid packages in suitcases via international flights from Charleston to Krakow, Poland. From there, their team on the ground loads personal vehicles and travels to the Ukraine border to handoff goods to citizens in Lviv, Kyiv and further into hotspots of the warzone.

While Spann serves as a multilingual liaison from the United States and helps work out supply chain logistics to transport goods to Poland, Watson facilitates the aid when it arrives. He’s the eyes and ears near the frontlines because his boots are very much on the ground.

Watson compared the sights and scenes on the border of Ukraine to the 1942 silver screen war-romance “Casablanca.” There are troops stationed from all over the world. There are refugees fleeing left and right and there are side deals being arranged in exchange for evacuation.

As the middleman, Watson and his team assume a high risk to assure that the aid packages are falling into the right hands. Fortunately, a Ukrainian colonel signed a letter to help them pass through the border more easily.

One of Watson’s couriers, a husband and wife duo, has been transporting supplies back and forth across the border. The husband was recently injured while fighting on the frontlines and has since returned to help his wife schlepp goods to their countrymen.

Essential items such as First-Aid kits, tourniquets and Celox powder, all of which cannot be readily sourced to the public in Europe on a daily basis, are among the highest of need. The Celox powder contains blood clotting granules that are poured onto wounds to stop the bleeding.

“It’s incredibly horrific that here we are in the 21st century having to do stuff that our grandfathers and grandmothers had to do back in World War II,” Watson said in reference to the application of Celox powder in person. “It’s beyond belief we’ve gone so far back so quickly.”

Watson noted that radios are also being supplied to help Ukrainians evade Russian forces so they can escape and reach safe spaces.

Watson estimated his team has provided more than 100 medical kits, hundreds of Celox kits, ponchos, water purifiers, boots, jackets and other such items in demand. He said they’ve aided approximately 1,000 individuals directly and counting. But the reach is hard to gauge because many supplies act as multipliers.

Spann and Watson envision that in the future this mission is going to evolve to help rebuild Ukraine. But for now, the current phase for the foreseeable future is immediate response and relief, “survivor mode.”

For more information on #CHS4Ukraine and how to donate to the cause, visit chs4ukraine.org.