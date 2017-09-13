Cindy Boatwright enters race for House District 99 seat

Cindy Boatwright of Mount Pleasant believes her small business background and “ability to listen” would make her a valuable asset in the South Carolina General Assembly. The Rivertowne resident has announced plans to run for the S.C. House District 99 seat formerly held by Rep. Jim Merrill.

Boatwright was born in Spartanburg and lived in Aiken as a child, but then moved north when her father, P.J. Boatwright (a South Carolina Hall of Fame golfer) was named Director of the United States Golf Association, according to a press release. She began her career in communications and marketing and has 20 years of business management experience. Boatwright then switched careers to be licensed as a mental health counselor and is now in private practice in Mount Pleasant.

“(South Carolina) has complicated issues which need innovative solutions, not the same old tired answers,” said Boatwright. “I intend (to be) a strong voice for change.”

“I am so lucky to be married to my wonderful husband, Mike,” she added. “He is a conservative Republican, but he really believes in my campaign and is my most vocal supporter.”

Boatwright has been active in churches, women’s groups, youth programs and her college alumni organization, the release continued. Currently, she is working on a fundraiser for Turning Leaf Project, a successful, innovative prison recidivism program. An enthusiastic Episcopalian, she and her husband are members of Grace Church.

Boatwright has a B.A. from The University of the South (Sewanee), an M.A. from Columbia University, an M.Ed from Rutgers University and an LPC from Kean University.

Emerge is a national organization which trains women for political office, and Boatwright recently spent several days in Atlanta training with talented female candidates from all over the south.

“Emerge provided an amazing experience,” said Boatwright. “They covered everything from door knocking to social media. I met women running for Congress, town council and state legislature seats. Emerge is launching in South Carolina this month, bringing their knowledge to women in this state.”

Boatwright is running for House District 99 as a Democrat.

“Don’t dismiss me just because I am a Democrat,” she continued. “As I have been talking to people about my beliefs, I have had many people tell me that while they have never voted for a Democrat before, they will vote for me. Come meet me. Read my web page. Think about what this state needs. I don’t think we can afford to stagnate with the same old ideas. We need to move South Carolina forward to be better and stronger.”

Boatwright is the mother of two children, Tom, an opera singer in NYC, and Blakely, in her fourth year of a Ph.D program in School Psychology. Meredith, her step-daughter, is a neuroscientist, and her step-son, Tom, is in the insurance industry.

For additional information on her campaign, visit www.cindyboatwrightforsc.com, “Cindy Boatwright for South Carolina House District 99” on Facebook, or @CindyforSCHouse on Twitter.

Republicans Shawn Pinkston of Daniel Island and Mark Smith of Mount Pleasant have also announced their plans to run for the vacant seat. The Republican Primary is scheduled for November 14 and the general election will be held on January 16, 2018.