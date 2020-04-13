Citadel professor offers advice to SC businesses hit hard by COVID-19

A recent survey of the impact of COVID-19 on businesses across the nation (50 states plus the District of Columbia) reveals some troubling results, especially for South Carolina’s small businesses. According to the survey, released April 13, S.C. ranks as the fifth most affected in regards to the impact of the virus on small businesses.

Hawaii’s small businesses have fared the worst, followed by Nevada (2), South Dakoda (3) and Mississippi (4).

The least effected are: District of Columbia (51), Massachusetts (50), Pennsylvania (49), Ohio (48), and Wisconsin (47).

An early survey released April 1 by WalletHub found that nationwide “87 percent of small business owners say their business is hurting from the coronavirus, and 35 percent say that their business cannot last more than three months in current conditions. Businesses are more impacted by COVID-19 in some states than others, though.”

To identify the states in which businesses are hit hardest by COVID-19, WalletHub explained in that it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics. Their data set ranged from the share of small businesses operating in highly affected industries to small-business credit conditions and the state’s small-business friendliness.

In regards to COVID-19 impact on small business in S.C. (1=Most Affected, 25=Avg.), the state ranked as follows:

• 13th – Share of Small Businesses Operating in High-Risk Industries

• 12th – Share of Small-Business Employees Operating in High-Risk Industries Among Total Small-Business Employees

• 8th – Share of Consumer Expenditures Related to High-Risk Industries

• 23rd – Share of Businesses with E-commerce Sales Activity

• 17th – Business Vitality

• 24th – Average Annual Federal Small-Business Funding per GDP

• 6th – Small-Business Credit Conditions

• 24th – Total Amount of Small-Business Loans per Small-Business Employee

Actions & Outlook

CPT James Bezjian, an assistant Professor of Strategy & Entrepreneurship at The Citadel’s Baker School of Business and the Director of the Business Innovation Lab, explained that ensuring that employees are valued and safe is one of the most important steps a small business can take to survive in the current conditions.

“In times of turbulence, the traditional method to cut costs and weather out a storm involved laying off your team,” he noted. “How businesses treat their employees during this time will make or break their brand. Employees are the brand ambassador of a business. If they are treated poorly, disrespected, and undervalued, that is how they will brand the business in the marketplace. The economy will strengthen, jobs will come back, but reputations are hard to repair.”

In regards to the SBA loan programs, Dr. Bezjian said that the SBA’s involvement is helpful, but he also stressed, “Banks, private organizations, NGOs, and other institutions will need to realize they must make substantial investments into their community if they want to see us turn the corner during the COVID-19 crisis.”

He offered The Citadel’s response as an example, “We have responded to a need of our community to help supply our medical personnel with medical masks. We have converted our 3D printers on campus to print 3D N95 masks for our local hospital at no cost to them.”

Dr. Bezjian believes that scenario planning will be one of the long-term implications for small businesses as a result of the crisis. “I believe you will start to see business leaders and entrepreneurs gravitate more toward scenario strategy planning to ensure adequate action in a time of crisis or unforeseen circumstances,” he said.

“Scenario planning has the potential to help small business leaders see how different factors can influence or affect their business environment. Such foresight can allow them to develop contingency plans for adaption when a circumstance similar to COVID-19 or other crises happens again.”

To view the full report and S.C. state’s rank, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-most-affected-small-businesses-due-to-coronavirus/72977/