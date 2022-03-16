City and county agree to crosswalk ahead of tennis tournament

The busiest thoroughfare on Daniel Island, for both motorists and pedestrians, is going to be forced to slow down. At least at the newest crossing that is being constructed on Seven Farms Drive.

Several months before Berkeley County began its resurfacing project that started in late February, there was an agreement reached. When the City of Charleston found out that the county was going to repave Seven Farms Drive, the city seized the infrastructure opportunity for more pedestrian improvements — specifically between the Daniel Island Town Center and the Credit One Stadium.

Upon the city’s request, the county agreed to install two crosswalks between Publix Drive and the tennis stadium while undergoing the resurfacing. The timing could not be more perfect and the city is more than satisfied with the price.

From April 2-10, the stretch of road that is currently under repair will be inundated by tens of thousands of tennis goers perusing the island during the Credit One Charleston Open. In the past, the roadway along Seven Farms Drive has been closed to motorists, with the exception of delivery vehicles for the tennis tournament, from River Landing Drive to Publix Drive. Not this year.

The road will remain open to all traffic during the tennis tournament, according to Charleston Police Department’s Team 5 Commander Lt. Matthew Wojslawowicz. There will be two safe options for pedestrians: the crosswalks and a chute for buses to offload spectators shuttling back and forth from the tournament’s designated parking lots at Blackbaud and Benefitfocus.

After receiving unanimous approval at every level, the city entered into an agreement with the county to reimburse them for the necessary funds required for the crosswalks. The cost associated with the construction is approximately $210,640, according to City of Charleston Councilman Boyd Gregg.

The overall cost for the county to complete the resurfacing of Seven Farms Drive is approximately $554,500, according to Berkeley County Public Information Officer Jenna-Ley Jamison.

As for the crosswalks, there will be a rapid flashing beacon assembly like the roundabout at the intersection of Seven Farms Drive and Daniel Island Drive. The light will be pedestrian activated, not a constant flashing like the one at Seven Farms Drive and Pier View Street.

However, the crosswalks will cause several parallel parking spaces to disappear in the process — 11 to be exact. Five parking spots on the Publix side and six more on the side of the tennis stadium.

“If you have those parking spaces then you don’t have the line of sight for cars pulling out of those parking lots to be able to see around the corner,” Gregg said.

Notably, there is a blind spot for cars rounding the curve on Sevens Farms Drive coming from the light at Island Park Drive. Although, there will be warning signage in both directions.

Banks Construction Co., based out of North Charleston, has been hired by the county for the resurfacing and the crosswalks. CDM Smith, a construction engineering company headquartered in Boston, is managing the construction activities and performing project inspection on behalf of the county.

“The county was pleased to cooperate with the city to allow these pedestrian improvements to occur while we are resurfacing Seven Farms Drive,” said Berkeley County councilman Josh Whitley.

From March 13-25, nighttime milling and resurfacing will take place between the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. During this timeframe, on-street parking will be prohibited and vehicles will be subject to fines and towing.

“It’s pretty great how smooth this has gone,” Gregg said. “... We saved some money by not having to pay another contractor to come out and do this again.”

The crosswalk project is slated to be complete by April 1, just in the nick of time for the tennis tournament.