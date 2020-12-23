City budget cuts delay DI rec center opening

Daniel Island Community Recreation Center’s opening has been delayed until mid-2021. The project’s postponement was prompted by revenue shortfalls caused by COVID-19, which spurred a series of revisions to the city of Charleston’s recently passed budget for next year.

After more than two decades of discussion, dating back to the island’s original development in the late 1990s, the plan to open the recreation center will be prolonged another six months. With plans in motion since 2016, a groundbreaking in September 2018, the approximately $10.8 million, 21,000-square-foot recreation center was anticipated to open January 2021.

Two weeks ago, on Dec. 1, Charleston City Council gave notice during the first reading of the budget that the recreation center is now slated to debut July 2021. The city’s Recreation Department director Laurie Yarbrough noted there was never an official date or formal plans of an opening but simply target dates.

This change in the project’s timeframe is now official, upon council’s approval of a $234 million budget with a 2 mill tax rate increase during the Dec. 15 meeting. A second and final reading of the budget pushed through with a more convincing 8-5 vote compared to the first reading’s narrow 7-6 vote.

Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo, who represents District 1 and Daniel Island, strongly spoke out against the tax increase. Her dissenting vote opposed the proposed budget cuts that will delay recreational programming, including the recreation center.

As for organizations on Daniel Island that have invested sweat equity into the recreation center’s creation, groups like the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association (DINA) have expressed discontent toward the last-minute decision and tentativeness of the opening.

“We understand that restrictions because of COVID-19 are necessary but we hear that the other centers are going to be open with restrictions,” said DINA’s Recreation Center Committee co-chair Frank Walsh. “We’re a little disappointed that we are the only ones taking the hit.”

Walsh, who’s been involved with the project for the past five years, said in September he was still under the impression that the recreation center would be open by January. Now, solely construction is scheduled to be completed by next month.

“We feel like we’re paying for the budget cuts inordinately,” Walsh added.

The budget’s passage solidifies a property tax increase next fall for homeowners and rental property owners in both Charleston and Berkeley counties. A hike from $24 to $72, contingent on the cost and occupancy status.

Owners of a home valued at approximately $300,000 can expect a $24 property tax increase whereas rental property owners can expect a $36 increase. Those who own a $600,000 home can expect a $48 increase and a $72 increase for rentals.

Council never stipulated the expectations for those who fall below, in between and above the aforementioned figures.

Additionally, the city’s budget will reduce employee overtime by $1 million.

“I don’t have a problem looking my constituents or businesses in the city of Charleston in the eye and saying it’s better to raise your property taxes 2 mills than to abandon who we stand for as a city,” councilman Ross Appel said. “To abandon the programs that touch people’s lives. These are real programs. These are real things.”

Appel publicly apologized to Yarbrough for being too harsh on the Recreation Department’s budget in previous meetings. He then applauded Yarbrough for her leadership and the department’s achievements.

As for the financial state of the recreation center, which wasn’t specifically mentioned during the council’s Dec. 15 meeting, the figures from the 2021 budget have not yet been released to reflect what will change from the 2020 budget. The city’s chief financial officer Amy Wharton could not be reached by presstime.

The building’s cost estimates were originally a little over $5 million when the project started. The end product has since doubled into the upper $10 million range. This includes the estimated revenues of $150,000 from concessions and various program fees. Along with estimated expenditures of $515,000 including $325,000 for personnel, $65,000 for utilities and $125,000 for other operational expenses.

The city’s General Operating fund and Local Option Sales Tax are the designated sources to fund the recreation center, according to the city’s 2020 budget.

“The impact to our budget in the last year has just been unprecedented,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said. He mentioned the $40 million revenue shortfall in the city’s 2020 budget and noted 2021’s general fund is projected to take an $18 million revenue shortfall, excluding a shortfall in hospitality and accommodations.

In the last nine months and what the city is projecting for the next year, the city is dealing with a $60 million differential, according to Tecklenburg.

“We have cut, we have deferred, we have frozen, we have disallowed any cost of living increases, we have begged for money, we have borrowed money, we have done everything but steal,” he added.