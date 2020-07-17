City of Charleston and beach communities pass additional COVID-19 protective measures

As the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise in the greater Charleston area, the City of Charleston, Isle of Palms, Sullivans Island and Folly Beach this week passed additional protective ordinances.

City of Charleston

On Tuesday July 14 Charleston City Council passed a set of additional emergency measures designed to protect the community against the spread of COVID-19. The measures took effect on Wednesday, on July 15, 2020.

These include:

Amended mask requirement clarifying that it applies to all areas of the city, which includes Daniel Island and portions of Cainhoy

Increased penalties for noncompliance 50% capacity in bars and restaurants No amplified music after 9 p.m.

Provision allowing businesses to refuse to serve customers who fail to wear mask after being informed of the ordinance and provided a copy

Businesses will be subject to penalties for failure to comply with capacity and music restrictions

Added enforcement by the Fire Marshal, Charleston Police Department and Building Inspections Division, in addition to Livability Code Enforcement Officers

The following regulations will remain in effect throughout the city of Charleston:

No alcohol service after 11 p.m.

Restrictions on senior and correctional facilities

Movie theaters and public venues closed

Authority granted to law enforcement to dispense gatherings of 3 or more

Masks are required in all public indoor spaces and within 6 feet of others outdoors

No social gatherings of 10 or more on city property

Retail businesses are required to post social distancing signage and one-way aisle markings

The city also increased the fine for failure to wear a mask from $50 to $100. Read the new city ordinance https://www.charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_07142020-5636.

IOP and FOLLY BEACH

The Isle of Palms and Folly Beach both passed ordinances this week that drastically reduce public parking in their communities with the goal to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday IOP City Council voted to eliminate public parking on Palm Boulevard as well as additional parking limitations, including limited municipal parking areas by 50%.

You can read the IOP ordinance https://www.iop.net/sites/default/files/uploads/ordinances/2020/emergency_ordinance_2020-11.pdf. The ordinance does not apply to residents with parking decals or to construction vehicles.

The following day, Folly Beach also passed an ordinance that reduces public parking by nearly half of what is normally available on the island. You can read the full ordinance https://www.cityoffollybeach.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Ordinance-11-20-Parking.pdf.

SULLIVANS ISLAND

Sullivans Island has not limited parking. It did, however pass an ordinance which prohibits the use of beach chairs, cooler and umbrellas through Sept. 16. Additionally, SI required 6-foot social distancing on the beach and no more than 3 unrelated people congregating at a closer distance. Violation results in a $100 fine. Read the ordinance https://sullivansisland.sc.gov/sites/default/files/Documents/News/Emergency%20Ordinance%202020-14.pdf.