City of Charleston to begin golf cart registration initiative

With the use of golf carts on public streets continuing to rise, the City of Charleston, in cooperation with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, will begin actively enforcing state registration requirements on March 1, 2021.

This effort comes in response to citizens' concerns about illegally parked golf carts, often in loading zones and residential areas. Once the carts have been properly registered, parking laws can be enforced in a fair and equal manner on all vehicles using the city right-of-way.

Currently, city traffic enforcement officers have been placing flyers on unregistered golf carts parked in the public right of way, informing owners of the need to register with the SCDMV by February 28.

The cost to register a cart is $5.

Beginning March 1, any unregistered golf carts parked in the public right-of-way will be booted, and the owner will be fined $50 to remove the boot and receive citations for any additional violations including lack of registration.

"Our goal is to make sure that citizens are informed of the state law requiring registration of golf carts used on city streets," said Charleston Director of Traffic and Transportation Keith Benjamin.

"It's our hope that this month-long warning period will allow us to get the word out, and make sure that no one gets booted and ticketed unnecessarily after Feb. 28."

According to scdmvonline.com, to receive a golf cart permit, residents must complete the Golf Cart Permit Registration (SCDMV Form GC-2), provide proof of insurance for the golf cart and provide a valid driver's license number.