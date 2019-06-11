City of Charleston election results

In a race featuring six candidates for mayor, incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg fell 2 percentage points short of the 50% plus 1 votes need to be declared the outright winner. Tecklenburg, who earned 12,529 votes, representing 48% of the votes cast, will face Mike Seekings in a runoff on Nov. 19. Seekings secured 8,975 votes, or 34%.

Maurice Washington was in third with 2,111 votes, which represented 8% of the votes cast. Daniel Island resident Gary White 1,833 votes, coming in fourth with 7% of total votes cast. Renee Orth was fifth, 470 votes (2%) and Sheri Irwin was sixth with 235 votes (1%).

In the District 1 city council race, Marie Delcioppo won the seat over Angela Black Drake with 65% of the electorate, or 1,646 votes to Drakes 35%, or 896 votes.

These are preliminary vote counts.