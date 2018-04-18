City of Charleston names new fire chief

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, alongside members of City Council and community leaders, recently announced the selection of Daniel Curia as the new chief of the City of Charleston Fire Department. Chief Curia is set to begin on July 30, 2018.

Mayor Tecklenburg said, “The Charleston Fire Department stands today as one of the elite firefighting forces in the nation, and Dan Curia’s lifelong commitment to excellence and public service will make him an ideal leader of that elite force, now and in the years ahead.”

Curia currently serves as fire chief for the City of Durham, North Carolina. He has 28 years of experience in the fire service, including 15 years as a chief officer. Before taking over the top post in the Durham Fire Department, Curia served as a battalion fire chief from 2003 to 2008, an assistant fire chief from 2008 to 2010, and a deputy fire chief from 2010 to 2013. Chief Curia has also served as a firefighter (1990-1997), fire technician (1998-1999), and fire captain (1999-2003) during his time in Durham.

Curia holds a master of science degree in leadership from Grand Canyon University, and a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Shaw University. He is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program and achieved a Chief Fire Officer Designation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

Mayor John Tecklenburg also announced that Assistant Chief Joseph Roberts will serve as interim chief for the Charleston Fire Department, effective Saturday, April 7.

The interim position became available when current Interim Chief John Tippett accepted an offer to serve as director of fire service programs for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Chief Roberts will lead the department until Chief Curia officially takes over on July 30.

“I’d like to thank Chief Tippett once again for his many years of remarkable service to our city, and to congratulate him as he begins his work with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation,” added Mayor Tecklenburg. “Second, I’d like to thank Chief Roberts for agreeing to serve our city in this critical role. He possesses both the career experience and dedication to effectively lead the men and women of the Charleston Fire Department in the months ahead. I am extremely grateful for all he has done to serve the citizens of Charleston throughout his career and look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”

In addition to his role as assistant fire chief for the City of Charleston, Roberts also served as fire battalion chief, shift commander fire battalion chief, a captain, a fire engineer, an assistant fire engineer, a firefighter and a volunteer auxiliary firefighter.

Chief Roberts received his associate’s degree in fire science from Harold Washington University and was a charter member of the Hazmat Team and the Urban Search and Rescue Team.

Along with Chief Curia, Luther T. Reynolds, the new police chief for the City of Charleston, was sworn in on Monday, April 16 by Mayor Tecklenburg, Chief Municipal Judge Joseph S. Mendelsohn, and City Councilmembers at the Charleston Police Department headquarters. Reynolds replaces former Police Chief Gregory Mullen, who retired last year.